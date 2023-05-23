CLUB 3000 BINGO TO OPEN AT OCEAN TERMINAL

Ocean Terminal has agreed a long-term lease with Club 3000 Bingo, the UK’s largest independent bingo operator, and a new purpose-built, state-of-the-art club will open at the centre next year.

Once the new club is built, Club 3000 Bingo will move from its current Edinburgh venue in Manderston Street to the new 27,500 sq ft unit on the ground floor of the Leith waterfront shopping centre. The family-run business is investing an estimated £5 million in the new club to create a modern and luxurious environment to complement Ocean Terminal’s existing mix of retail, leisure and hospitality outlets.

Following the extension of the Edinburgh Tram network to Newhaven, opening to passengers soon, the club will lie at the heart of Leith’s regeneration. Club 3000 Bingo forms a part of Ocean Terminal’s major redevelopment as a ‘town centre’ for the local community. In a £250 million masterplan the centre will be reconfigured, with new homes and public realm to make the most of its unique waterfront location and fulfil the city’s aspirations for 20-minute neighbourhoods.

Brian Fraser, Founder of Fraser Capital Management Ltd/Club 3000 Bingo, which operate 23 bingo clubs across the UK said: “We are really excited to be involved in this new project and look forward to opening our new club next year to add to our growing portfolio. It promises to be one of the best clubs ever developed in the UK.”

Chris Richardson, Managing Director of Ambassador Investments Ltd, the Scottish owner of Ocean Terminal, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Club 3000 Bingo to Ocean Terminal. Its modern approach to creating an environment for a great night out fits seamlessly with our wider leisure offering and we look forward to the club opening its doors next year. We have ambitious plans for the centre and Club 3000’s long-term commitment to Ocean Terminal is a tremendous seal of approval for what lies ahead.”

Donald Syme who acted for the landlord added: “Leith is undergoing a huge regeneration, with more housing, transport links and businesses opening up. In its new location at Ocean Terminal, Club 3000 Bingo will enjoy a growing and thriving community. We’re looking forward to working with Brian and his team to make this one of the best bingo clubs in Scotland.”

