Scotland’s fourth oldest public swimming bath, Warrender Swim Centre, reopened its doors to the public on Tuesday having undergone a major refurbishment which began in 2020.
June Peebles, Chief Executive at Edinburgh Leisure said: “Edinburgh Leisure, in partnership with the City of Edinburgh Council, is delighted to be reopening the doors to Warrender Swim Centre, a Victorian pool loved by so many.
“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience during the somewhat longer than expected closure period. However, once inside the venue I’m sure everyone will agree it’s been worth the wait.
“Originally known as Warrender Baths, the venue has been serving the community since 1887 and this major investment will ensure Warrender Swim Centre, as it is now known, will continue to serve the community for many years to come.”
Join during the first week of Warrender’s re-opening from 23 May to pay ‘No Joining Fee’ on your new membership. Additional member benefits can be enjoyed like priority bookings, free gym introduction and discounts on a range of activities. And unlike many other gyms, there is no contract and customers can freeze or cancel their membership at any time.
Edinburgh Leisure has different memberships that are flexible and affordable to fit around individuals/couples. Choose a Gym, Swim or Fitness Class package (not available at Warrender) at your local venue or sign up for Edinburgh Leisure’s most popular Full Fitness membership giving unlimited access to all their venues across the city.
Warrender Swim Centre
55 Thirlestane Road, Edinburgh EH9 1AP
House! Eyes down at Ocean Terminal
CLUB 3000 BINGO TO OPEN AT OCEAN TERMINAL Ocean Terminal has agreed a long-term lease with Club 3000 Bingo, the UK’s largest independent bingo operator, and a new purpose-built, state-of-the-art club will open at the centre next year. Once the new club is built, Club 3000 Bingo will move from its current Edinburgh venue in…
Take a tram to Murrayfield this weekend
Extra trams are being lined up to help Harry Styles fans make the most of his two concerts at BT Murrayfield this weekend. Edinburgh Trams is planning to offer easy access to the stadium by increasing the service to one tram every three minutes before the former One Direction star takes to the stage on…
Renewables hub to be created at Port of Leith
Construction has begun on a major part of the largest renewable hub in Scotland at the Port of Leith which is expected to be operational by summer 2024. The new riverside marine berth is now being constructed as part of a £50 million project by Forth Ports. The renewable energy hub will be built on…
Continue Reading Renewables hub to be created at Port of Leith
McConnell “astonished” at lack of reform in local government
Lord Jack McConnell, former First Minister between 2001 and 2007, says he is “astonished” that local government has not been reformed in Scotland in the last three decades. It is 30 years since the last significant reform by then Scottish Secretary Ian Lang. At that time the two-tier system of regional and district authorities in…
Continue Reading McConnell “astonished” at lack of reform in local government
Grants available from Solar Co-op for Edinburgh community organisations
Grants of between £1,000 and £3,000 are available now to community focused groups from Edinburgh Community Solar Co-operative (ECSC). The ECSC Community Fund has reopened and grants are now available for community focused organisations in Edinburgh which would like to buy equipment. provide additional activities, provide education on reducing carbon or install a small-scale renewable…
Continue Reading Grants available from Solar Co-op for Edinburgh community organisations
Police issue appeal to find missing teenage girl
Police Scotland have issued an appeal for help in tracing a missing 13-year-old girl. Angel McDaid was last seen on Princes Street around 1pm on Monday 22 May 2023. She is from the Drylaw area of the city. Angel is described as being a white female, around 4ft 10in, of medium build, with shoulder-length brown…
Continue Reading Police issue appeal to find missing teenage girl