Scotland’s fourth oldest public swimming bath, Warrender Swim Centre, reopened its doors to the public on Tuesday having undergone a major refurbishment which began in 2020.

June Peebles, Chief Executive at Edinburgh Leisure said: “Edinburgh Leisure, in partnership with the City of Edinburgh Council, is delighted to be reopening the doors to Warrender Swim Centre, a Victorian pool loved by so many.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience during the somewhat longer than expected closure period. However, once inside the venue I’m sure everyone will agree it’s been worth the wait.

“Originally known as Warrender Baths, the venue has been serving the community since 1887 and this major investment will ensure Warrender Swim Centre, as it is now known, will continue to serve the community for many years to come.”

Warrender Swim Centre

55 Thirlestane Road, Edinburgh EH9 1AP

