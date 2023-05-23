Extra trams are being lined up to help Harry Styles fans make the most of his two concerts at BT Murrayfield this weekend.

Edinburgh Trams is planning to offer easy access to the stadium by increasing the service to one tram every three minutes before the former One Direction star takes to the stage on both Saturday and Sunday. Additional trams will also be in operation after the show ends, and a queuing system in operation as it is expected to be busy.

To save some cash fans can also take advantage of the ticket offers. These include a ‘Day Tripper’ deal which allows unlimited tram journeys between Ingliston Park & Ride and St Andrew Square, for up to two adults and three children from just £8. Buying a day ticket depends on where you board the tram, but it costs £5 for unlimited use in the city zone. There will be ticket assistants at main tram stops to help, but it is best to buy the tickets online so that you already have your return ticket before going back to the Murrayfield stop which may be busy. It is also a short walk to or from the Balgreen stop which is in the direction of the airport.

Full details of tickets can be found here or on the Edinburgh Trams website.

Lea Harrison, the operator’s Managing Director commented: “We’re thrilled to be able to provide a hassle-free option for those travelling to and from BT Murrayfield to enjoy what promises to be an unforgettable experience.”

“Naturally, roads across the city will be extremely busy, but anyone driving from outside Edinburgh can park their cars at Ingliston Park & Ride, which has plenty of spaces available, before taking the tram for the last leg of their journey.

“To ensure everyone can get to their home or accommodation safely, trams will continue to serve all stops until crowds have dispersed after the concert. Likewise, the event organisers have urged fans to have their concert tickets downloaded onto a smart device or printed out prior to arriving at BT Murrayfield Stadium.”

McConnell “astonished” at lack of reform in local government

Lord Jack McConnell, former First Minister between 2001 and 2007, says he is “astonished” that local government has not been reformed in Scotland in the last three decades. It is 30 years since the last significant reform by then Scottish Secretary Ian Lang. At that time the two-tier system of regional and district authorities in…

Continue Reading McConnell “astonished” at lack of reform in local government

Grants available from Solar Co-op for Edinburgh community organisations

Grants of between £1,000 and £3,000 are available now to community focused groups from Edinburgh Community Solar Co-operative (ECSC). The ECSC Community Fund has reopened and grants are now available for community focused organisations in Edinburgh which would like to buy equipment. provide additional activities, provide education on reducing carbon or install a small-scale renewable…

Continue Reading Grants available from Solar Co-op for Edinburgh community organisations

At Voodoo Rooms – Tennent’s Lager launch Limited Edition collaboration with Pieute

On Saturday Tennent’s Lager along with Edinburgh clothing brand Pieute will celebrate their collaboration at a special event at Voodoo Rooms. The clothing brand has created two unisex T-shirts embodying Scottish pride and creativity, and fans can only buy the designs at the event. The free event will bring both communities together to celebrate Scotland’s…

Continue Reading At Voodoo Rooms – Tennent’s Lager launch Limited Edition collaboration with Pieute

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.