Extra trams are being lined up to help Harry Styles fans make the most of his two concerts at BT Murrayfield this weekend.

Edinburgh Trams is planning to offer easy access to the stadium by increasing the service to one tram every three minutes before the former One Direction star takes to the stage on both Saturday and Sunday. Additional trams will also be in operation after the show ends, and a queuing system in operation as it is expected to be busy.

To save some cash fans can also take advantage of the ticket offers. These include a ‘Day Tripper’ deal which allows unlimited tram journeys between Ingliston Park & Ride and St Andrew Square, for up to two adults and three children from just £8. Buying a day ticket depends on where you board the tram, but it costs £5 for unlimited use in the city zone. There will be ticket assistants at main tram stops to help, but it is best to buy the tickets online so that you already have your return ticket before going back to the Murrayfield stop which may be busy. It is also a short walk to or from the Balgreen stop which is in the direction of the airport.

Full details of tickets can be found here or on the Edinburgh Trams website.

Lea Harrison, the operator’s Managing Director commented: “We’re thrilled to be able to provide a hassle-free option for those travelling to and from BT Murrayfield to enjoy what promises to be an unforgettable experience.”

“Naturally, roads across the city will be extremely busy, but anyone driving from outside Edinburgh can park their cars at Ingliston Park & Ride, which has plenty of spaces available, before taking the tram for the last leg of their journey.

“To ensure everyone can get to their home or accommodation safely, trams will continue to serve all stops until crowds have dispersed after the concert. Likewise, the event organisers have urged fans to have their concert tickets downloaded onto a smart device or printed out prior to arriving at BT Murrayfield Stadium.”

