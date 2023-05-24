World Ocean Day
Wardie Bay Beachwatch invite everyone to come for a swim on 8 June fro 7pm to celebrate the fact that a bathing water designation has been awarded to the area by Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition, Màiri McAllan.
Legs Eleven at Ocean Terminal
Ocean Terminal has secured a new tenant who will invest £5 million on a state of the art bingo hall on the ground floor. Once the new club is built, Club 3000 Bingo will move from its current Edinburgh venue in Manderston Street to the new 27,500 sq ft unit on the ground floor of the Leith waterfront shopping centre.
Following the extension of the Edinburgh Tram network to Newhaven, opening to passengers soon, the club will lie at the heart of Leith’s regeneration. Club 3000 Bingo forms a part of Ocean Terminal’s major redevelopment as a ‘town centre’ for the local community. In a £250 million masterplan the centre will be reconfigured, with new homes and public realm to make the most of its unique waterfront location and fulfil the city’s aspirations for 20-minute neighbourhoods.
Community Fund grants
Edinburgh Community Solar Cooperative Community Fund has reopened and grants are now available for community focused organisations in Edinburgh which would like to buy equipment. provide additional activities, provide education on reducing carbon or install a small-scale renewable at their premises.
Applicants can apply for a minimum of £1000 and a maximum of £3000. Eligible organisations can apply for the full cost of a project or a smaller contribution to a larger project. The average grant is likely to be in the region of £1500.Funds for larger projects will not be released until the applicant can demonstrate that they have the remainder of the funds in place.
Applications are now open with a closing date of 31st July 2023.
Never too young to learn about renewables
On 3 June there will be an event at 50 Marine Drive EH4 5ES giving children and young people the opportunity of building their own wind turbine with their family and friends. The demo day is supported by Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm which is a floating offshore wind farm project located off the east coast of Scotland.
A joint venture between Fred Olsen Seawind and Vattenfall, the project team says it will put people first, and collaborate with industry, communities and the supply chain to deliver tangible benefits for the local and national economy.
Over 50 shopping trolleys hooked in Almond clean up
A staggering total of 55 shopping trolleys were removed from the River Almond by members of West Lothian Angling Association (WLAA) during an initiative and that’s not all. Trolleys from leading supermarket chains were prominent with over 30 from one but bikes, scooters, road signs and fencing were also lifted from the water along with…
Rathbone back as injury cover at Bullets
Berwick Bullets have re-signed Ben Rathbone to cover for injury victim Archie Freeman. The 26-year-old from Middlesbrough has initially signed a 28-day contract and will take his place in the side when the Bullets return to the track against Oxford Chargers on June 3. Rathbone (pictured by Nia Martin) made 26 appearances for the club…
Warrender is open to the public after refurbishment
Scotland’s fourth oldest public swimming bath, Warrender Swim Centre, reopened its doors to the public on Tuesday having undergone a major refurbishment which began in 2020. June Peebles, Chief Executive at Edinburgh Leisure said: “Edinburgh Leisure, in partnership with the City of Edinburgh Council, is delighted to be reopening the doors to Warrender Swim Centre,…
Take a tram to Murrayfield this weekend
Extra trams are being lined up to help Harry Styles fans make the most of his two concerts at BT Murrayfield this weekend. Edinburgh Trams is planning to offer easy access to the stadium by increasing the service to one tram every three minutes before the former One Direction star takes to the stage on…
Renewables hub to be created at Port of Leith
Construction has begun on a major part of the largest renewable hub in Scotland at the Port of Leith which is expected to be operational by summer 2024. The new riverside marine berth is now being constructed as part of a £50 million project by Forth Ports. The renewable energy hub will be built on…
