World Ocean Day

Wardie Bay Beachwatch invite everyone to come for a swim on 8 June fro 7pm to celebrate the fact that a bathing water designation has been awarded to the area by Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition, Màiri McAllan.

BREAKING NEWS!!



WARDIE BAY HAS NOW ACHIEVED BATHING WATER STATUS!



Thank you for this positive result! Wardie Bay is clearly a beach that requires public health monitoring and biodiversity protection via water quality monitoring.



Thank you to all involved!

Legs Eleven at Ocean Terminal

Ocean Terminal has secured a new tenant who will invest £5 million on a state of the art bingo hall on the ground floor. Once the new club is built, Club 3000 Bingo will move from its current Edinburgh venue in Manderston Street to the new 27,500 sq ft unit on the ground floor of the Leith waterfront shopping centre.

Following the extension of the Edinburgh Tram network to Newhaven, opening to passengers soon, the club will lie at the heart of Leith’s regeneration. Club 3000 Bingo forms a part of Ocean Terminal’s major redevelopment as a ‘town centre’ for the local community. In a £250 million masterplan the centre will be reconfigured, with new homes and public realm to make the most of its unique waterfront location and fulfil the city’s aspirations for 20-minute neighbourhoods.

Read more here.

Community Fund grants

Edinburgh Community Solar Cooperative Community Fund has reopened and grants are now available for community focused organisations in Edinburgh which would like to buy equipment. provide additional activities, provide education on reducing carbon or install a small-scale renewable at their premises.

Applicants can apply for a minimum of £1000 and a maximum of £3000. Eligible organisations can apply for the full cost of a project or a smaller contribution to a larger project. The average grant is likely to be in the region of £1500.Funds for larger projects will not be released until the applicant can demonstrate that they have the remainder of the funds in place.

Applications are now open with a closing date of 31st July 2023.

Read more here.

Never too young to learn about renewables

On 3 June there will be an event at 50 Marine Drive EH4 5ES giving children and young people the opportunity of building their own wind turbine with their family and friends. The demo day is supported by Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm which is a floating offshore wind farm project located off the east coast of Scotland.

A joint venture between Fred Olsen Seawind and Vattenfall, the project team says it will put people first, and collaborate with industry, communities and the supply chain to deliver tangible benefits for the local and national economy.

Free tickets here.

