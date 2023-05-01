A new era begins for Kailzie Trout and Salmon Fishery near Peebles who have confirmed that they will re-open on May 6 under new ownership after being closed for over 18 months.

The re-opening has attracted a lot of interest and only a handful of spaces are available for opening day on the fly pond.



Spaces on the bait pond are, however, still available and the new owner, Connor Alexander Newcombe (pictured with the fly pond behind him), confirmed that hot and cold soft drinks and snacks will be available.



Newcombe said that ponds have been tidied and buildings spruced up as the popular fishery has been closed for over a year.



Fly pond catch and release prices are £19 for eight hours, £17 for six hours, £15 for four hours and £10 for two hours and children aged 15 and under receive a £4 discount on catch and release only.



Kill tickets are £35 for eight hours and taking home five fish, £30 for eight hours and four fish, six hours and three fish £25 and four hours and two fish £21. Rod hire for the fly pond is £10.



Bait pond tickets are £16 for an adult taking home two fish while children 14 and under are £14 on a two fish ticket. Any fish caught after that will be £6 a fish and all fish caught must be kept. Rod hire on the bait pond is £5 and an adult and child can share a ticket on an adult cost.



Opening times are Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm but the fishery will be open on May 8 as a one-off.

