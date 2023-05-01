One of the most popular events in New York around the time of Tartan Day takes place on Ellis Island, and is now celebrating its 21st year.

Due to demand the attraction has now been extended to mark National Park Week in the USA.

The current exhibition traces the history of Tartan Day from its humble beginnings in Nova Scotia to today’s North American phenomenon.

Among the many guest performances on Ellis Island during Tartan Week in April was a show provided by the Lindsay School of Highland Dance from Stonehaven.

The event also played host to popular Scottish television host and award-winning Gaelic singer Joy Dunlop. Ms. Dunlop performed a haunting Gaelic solo which was filmed for Mac TV’s “Trusadh” which will air this autumn in conjunction with the Royal National Mod.

According to National Park Service estimates, more than 150,000 visitors have already made the crossing to Ellis Island since the exhibition opened on 6 April this year – Tartan Day of course which was declared a national day by the US Senate in 1998.

If you are a band or dancers who are considering visiting New York next April the producers extend a warm welcome to anyone wishing to participate in the 2024 programme.

Tartan Day on Ellis Island is produced by the Learned Kindred of Currie and anyone may visit free of charge.

