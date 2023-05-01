One of the most popular events in New York around the time of Tartan Day takes place on Ellis Island, and is now celebrating its 21st year.
Due to demand the attraction has now been extended to mark National Park Week in the USA.
The current exhibition traces the history of Tartan Day from its humble beginnings in Nova Scotia to today’s North American phenomenon.
Among the many guest performances on Ellis Island during Tartan Week in April was a show provided by the Lindsay School of Highland Dance from Stonehaven.
The event also played host to popular Scottish television host and award-winning Gaelic singer Joy Dunlop. Ms. Dunlop performed a haunting Gaelic solo which was filmed for Mac TV’s “Trusadh” which will air this autumn in conjunction with the Royal National Mod.
According to National Park Service estimates, more than 150,000 visitors have already made the crossing to Ellis Island since the exhibition opened on 6 April this year – Tartan Day of course which was declared a national day by the US Senate in 1998.
If you are a band or dancers who are considering visiting New York next April the producers extend a warm welcome to anyone wishing to participate in the 2024 programme.
Tartan Day on Ellis Island is produced by the Learned Kindred of Currie and anyone may visit free of charge.
Grange up-beat despite play-off defeat
Grange coach Martin Constable was still up-beat despite the club being edged 2-0 by Western Wildcats in the hockey play-off at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre. Constable, a former Grange player, said: “Gold in the men’s Premiership, silver in the play-offs and bronze in Europe.” Looking back at the game on Sunday against Western, he said…
Robertson responds to Foreign Secretary’s directive on ministerial visits
The Cabinet Secretary for Culture, External Affairs and Culture, Angus Robertson, has sent a formal response after a directive from the Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, to UK Government diplomats was revealed. The letter outlined the way that Scottish government ministers’ overseas visits should be managed and supported. It was in effect an attempt to rein…
Continue Reading Robertson responds to Foreign Secretary’s directive on ministerial visits
Kailzie re-opens and interest is high
A new era begins for Kailzie Trout and Salmon Fishery near Peebles who have confirmed that they will re-open on May 6 under new ownership after being closed for over 18 months. The re-opening has attracted a lot of interest and only a handful of spaces are available for opening day on the fly pond. Spaces…
Jamieson double ties up third title for Watsonians
Keith Smith, Watsonians coach, hailed his squad after they annexed their third trophy of the season by beating arch rivals Edinburgh University in play-off Grand Final in Glasgow. Scottish international Sarah Jamieson netted a stunning opener, waltzing past several defenders before keeping her composure to slot home, and she also scored the second, collecting a rebound…
Continue Reading Jamieson double ties up third title for Watsonians
Five things you need to know today
Planning for the Coronation On Saturday there will be a big screen in West Princes Street Gardens, near the West End, for anyone to watch the Coronation live from Westminster Abbey. The cost is being met by the Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport. Entry to the Gardens is free. There will also be…
Coronation – Speaker welcomes his coach back to Westminster
The Speaker has his own coach, used since the 17th century for occasions when pomp and ceremony are required. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, has welcomed the gilded coach back to the Palace of Westminster. He said: “‘I am very excited that members of the public will have the opportunity to…
Continue Reading Coronation – Speaker welcomes his coach back to Westminster