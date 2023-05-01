Keith Smith, Watsonians coach, hailed his squad after they annexed their third trophy of the season by beating arch rivals Edinburgh University in play-off Grand Final in Glasgow.

Scottish international Sarah Jamieson netted a stunning opener, waltzing past several defenders before keeping her composure to slot home, and she also scored the second, collecting a rebound from a shot by Susan Hamilton shot.

Jika Nyirenda netted late on for the students from a penalty stroke, firing low into the net, and she had a chance with a drag flick to level from a corner late on but the silverware went to Watsonians who have already won the indoor title and the women’s Premiership.

Smith said: “We were delighted to win the Premiership so the play-off was really the icing on the cake for us.”

Looking back at the game at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre, he felt Watsonians controlled the game for long periods, but did not create a lot of chances.

He added: “We soaked up pressure from the University side well when we had to. They started a bit brighter than us, and had some sustained pressure late in the game, especially when they took off their goalkeeper with ten minutes to go.

“It was a good call and it almost worked for them, but we were able to weather it.”

