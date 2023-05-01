Planning for the Coronation

On Saturday there will be a big screen in West Princes Street Gardens, near the West End, for anyone to watch the Coronation live from Westminster Abbey. The cost is being met by the Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport.

Entry to the Gardens is free.

There will also be a screening on Sunday of the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle to spectators in the Gardens.

And from 2 May there will be an online Book of Congratulations as well as physical books for adding messages at the City Chambers and the Central Library until 9 May for anyone to sign.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge will attend the Coronation in his role as His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant. He said: “The Coronation of King Charles is a truly historic event and we’re proud to be joining in with screenings and services in towns and cities across the United Kingdom for those who wish to come together and celebrate the occasion.

“Watching the ceremony and celebrations on the big screen will be a great way for people to be involved and soak up the atmosphere of the extraordinary weekend.”

Scott’s café will be open providing food and beverages. Toilet facilities will be available, but there will be limited seats and spectators are advised to bring blankets or chairs.

Stone of Destiny

The big day is looming for King Charles and Queen Camilla and now the Stone of Destiny is in place. Following a formal ceremony at Edinburgh Castle under tight security, the stone was transported in the custody of the Lord Lyon King of Arms, Dr Joe Morrow, to be placed under the throne in Westminster Abbey. A ceremony was held in Westminster Abbey on Saturday evening when the Robin Chapel choir based at the Thistle Foundation in Craigmillar took part.

The Lord Lyon said during the ceremony: “The Stone was taken from its place in the Abbey of Scone to this Abbey Church in 1296 by command of King Edward I in an act of enmity. It was returned to Scotland in 1996 by command of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in an act of amity and now comes again to this place by command of King Charles III as an act of unity and a symbol of friendship.”

A service has been held this evening to mark the arrival of the Stone of Destiny at Westminster Abbey.



The stone – an ancient symbol of Scotland’s monarchy – will play a central role in the #Coronation of HM The King on 6th May.



Read more: https://t.co/xxogaOPB30 pic.twitter.com/DmD6xgKTny — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) April 29, 2023

The document below is the Order of Service from Saturday evening – which is very much worth a read, if only for the number of times the word unity is used in so many different ways. Well, it was after all the Stone of Destiny that the ceremony recognised, and it was nationalists who stole it back on Christmas Day 1950 led by Ian Hamilton. This is the first time in just over quarter of a century that the stone has been moved from Edinburgh Castle, as The Duke of York formally handed it over to the safekeeping of the Commissioners for the Regalia in 1996 on St Andrew’s Day. In 2024 it is to be moved to Perth Museum.

On the final page the story is related of Lieutenant Robin Tudsbery who was killed only days before the end of the Second World War and who is honoured by The Robin Chapel in Craigmillar, part of the Thistle Foundation. Robin spent nine months as part of the Royal Protection Unit when HM Queen Elizabeth was young.

Roadworks this week

Keep up to date with the latest road closures in our article here.

Pianodrome

Book your tickets now for a fabulous evening of music on 12 May at Pianodrome at the Wee Hub in the former Debenhams in Ocean Terminal.

Composed of musicians, Esther Swift and Matthew Wright from Scotland alongside Iranian Aref Ghorbani and Erfan Imandar, Mario Caribe from Sao Paulo and Chilian Jose Rojas, The Other Project announce an album of music created as an ensemble by musicians from around the world.

The album will be performed live at Pianodrome on 12 May 2023

The full album will go live on streaming services Bandcamp and Spotify

Guitar teacher Iain Mackechnie brought the group together to share skills, experience and to welcome those new to Edinburgh.

The Other Project, created by local guitar teacher Iain Mackechnie, brings local musicians with a lived experience of displacement together as a band. The Project explores the music of each group member’s culture – who have recently come to call Scotland home.

The project is made up of 7 core musicians from Scotland, Iran, Chile and Brazil, who have together created a range of compositions and songs drawn from their diverse cultures and musical styles. Each musician brings their own skill, training and style to this joint creative process.

The Other was awarded funding by Creative Scotland and EPAD Practice Support Fund, who helped them record music in January 2023 at Castlesound Studios in Pencaitland.

https://www.citizenticket.com/events/pianodrome/the-other-ep-launch/

