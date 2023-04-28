The report which is reproduced for you below is prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team to advise of any traffic hotspots in the city in the coming week.
There will be some minor restrictions for four weeks on the footway and cycle path at Pinkhill in Corstorphine, and some off-peak temporary traffic lights on Templeland Road for BT to access manholes on the road.
On Ravelston Dykes between Succoth Avenue and Garscube Terrace there is an eastbound lane closure, priority boards with priority for westbound traffic.
On St John’s Road there are 2-way temporary traffic lights, and St Ninian’s Road is closed until 2 May.
There are temporary traffic lights in Musselburgh outside the library.
Gillsland Road will be closed between Spylaw Road and Polwarth Terrace between 1 and 5 May.
The Leith Connections Project continues at East Hermitage Place – temporary traffic lights will be in place until the end of the month.
There will be a contraflow on Potterrow at Marshall Place.
Fountainhall Road will be closed on 13 May between 10am and 6pm for the Grange Fair.
On 6 May there will be road closures around the Royal Mile for the May Day parade between 11.30 and 1.00pm.
These are only some of the road closures and places where roadworks are being carried out.
But the good news for motorists is that North Bridge reopened to two-way traffic last week and now York Place has opened to traffic travelling west.
If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel
Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel
