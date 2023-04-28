Edinburgh Monarchs skidded out of the Championship Knockout Cup as expected after their disappointing first-leg defeat in midweek at Oxford Cheetahs left them with too much to do.



They drew 45-45 at Armadale in the return but Oxford win 99-81 on aggregate.



Richie Worrall top scored for the home side with ten points while Scott Nicholls collected 12 for the visitors.



In the BSN Series, Scottish Group, Glasgow Tigers mauled Berwick Bandits 58-32 in the West of Scotland.



Tom Brennan top scored for the home side with 15 points while Berwick’s best was Thomas Jorgensen with 11. Glasgow win the aggregate bonus point.

PICTURE: The full squad

