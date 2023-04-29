River City stars Juliet Cadzow and Jenny Hulse are set to go on tour in The Stamping Ground, including dates at the Festival Theatre.
Juliet Cadzow is one of Scotland’s best loved actors, known for starring as Suzie Frazer in River City, Edie McCredie in Balamory, Coronation Street, and The Bill.
Jenny Hulse is best known for playing Amber Murdoch in River City, out of this she appeared as Mary McLaughlan in ITV’s ‘In Plain Sight’, as Doris in Morag Fullerton’s ‘Doris, Dolly and the Dressing Room Divas’ and as Aine Macdonald in David McKenzie’s ‘Outlaw King’ for Netflix.
The Stamping Ground is the must-see new stage musical featuring the hits of Runrig, one of Scotland’s most beloved and iconic bands, is set to hit the road on a Scotland-wide tour later this year.
The heart of their community, the local pub, is for sale and tensions are rising about the future of this place they call home. As relationships ignite and smoulder, Euan and Annie find themselves swept into a battle to save the heart of the community. But can they save each other?
Featuring exciting new arrangements of some of Runrig’s most iconic hit songs, including The Greatest Flame, All Things Must Change, and of course The Stamping Ground, the musical shares the soaring power and beating heart of some of the band’s most celebrated music. All of the songs in the show are written by Runrig’s founding members Calum and Rory MacDonald, with 2023 also marking 50 years since the brothers formed the band on the Isle of Skye in 1973.
Margaret-Anne O’Donnell and Gillian Garrity, Raw Material, said: “Scottish based independent production company, Raw Material are delighted to be touring their hit, feel-good musical, The Stamping Ground, across Scotland in 2023. Audiences in the highlands, both those new to Runrig and lifelong fans of the band united in their appreciation with standing ovations when the show premiered at Eden Court in Summer 2022. If you are a fan of musicals, a fan of live theatre or just looking for a great night out then this is definitely one not to miss!”
Calum MacDonald and Rory MacDonald of Runrig said: “It is so good to see that The Stamping Ground is not only returning to Eden Court but going on a Nationwide Tour. There has been such a positive reaction from fans and public alike, with still so many that have not had the opportunity to see it first time around.”
The Stamping Ground will run from 23-27 May at Festival Theatre, Edinburgh. Tickets on sale now.
New Stockbridge business opens next weekend
Husband and wife, Jim and Alison Lamb, own Edinburgh Cider Co which opens next weekend. Alison explained their reasoning: “We enjoyed drinking dry ciders when abroad but struggled to find variety within the market in the UK that suited our palate. Jim was a keen home brewer, so we decided to try make some of…
Continue Reading New Stockbridge business opens next weekend
RIP ‘Big’ Frank Dougan
Thousands of tributes have poured in for Mr Hibs ‘Big Frank’ Dougan who sadly died on 18 April. Frank was the driving force behind the Hibernian Supporters Association and the Hibernian Supporters Club, and for several years served as a Non-Executive Director elected by fellow fans. When Hibs finally won the Scottish Cup, Frank made…
Gillian Henshaw exhibition comes to Gleneagles Townhouse
Renowned Edinburgh-based artist Gillian Henshaw will open her first solo exhibition of 2023 at Gleneagles Townhouse, St Andrew Square in Edinburgh on Monday 1 May. “Colourful Impressions” showcases still life florals and some landscapes of the Gascony and Provence regions of France which, she believes, ‘evoke a happiness and allure that will leave you smiling’. Having…
Continue Reading Gillian Henshaw exhibition comes to Gleneagles Townhouse
Edinburgh and Berwick hit the skids
Edinburgh Monarchs skidded out of the Championship Knockout Cup as expected after their disappointing first-leg defeat in midweek at Oxford Cheetahs left them with too much to do. They drew 45-45 at Armadale in the return but Oxford win 99-81 on aggregate. Richie Worrall top scored for the home side with ten points while Scott…
Roadworks in Edinburgh next week
The report which is reproduced for you below is prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team to advise of any traffic hotspots in the city in the coming week. There will be some minor restrictions for four weeks on the footway and cycle path at Pinkhill in Corstorphine, and some off-peak temporary traffic lights on Templeland…
Scottish Conservatives Conference – Ross is focused on the priorities
At the Scottish Conservatives conference in Glasgow today, leader Douglas Ross said that the Scottish Conservatives is the only party focused on the country’s real priorities. He used the speech to unveil a series of new policies including a new energy strategy paper. You can read that at the foot of the article. This is…
Continue Reading Scottish Conservatives Conference – Ross is focused on the priorities