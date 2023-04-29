River City stars Juliet Cadzow and Jenny Hulse are set to go on tour in The Stamping Ground, including dates at the Festival Theatre.

The Stamping Ground, Eden Court. PHOTO Ewen Weatherspoon



Juliet Cadzow is one of Scotland’s best loved actors, known for starring as Suzie Frazer in River City, Edie McCredie in Balamory, Coronation Street, and The Bill.

Jenny Hulse is best known for playing Amber Murdoch in River City, out of this she appeared as Mary McLaughlan in ITV’s ‘In Plain Sight’, as Doris in Morag Fullerton’s ‘Doris, Dolly and the Dressing Room Divas’ and as Aine Macdonald in David McKenzie’s ‘Outlaw King’ for Netflix.

The Stamping Ground is the must-see new stage musical featuring the hits of Runrig, one of Scotland’s most beloved and iconic bands, is set to hit the road on a Scotland-wide tour later this year.



The heart of their community, the local pub, is for sale and tensions are rising about the future of this place they call home. As relationships ignite and smoulder, Euan and Annie find themselves swept into a battle to save the heart of the community. But can they save each other?



Featuring exciting new arrangements of some of Runrig’s most iconic hit songs, including The Greatest Flame, All Things Must Change, and of course The Stamping Ground, the musical shares the soaring power and beating heart of some of the band’s most celebrated music. All of the songs in the show are written by Runrig’s founding members Calum and Rory MacDonald, with 2023 also marking 50 years since the brothers formed the band on the Isle of Skye in 1973.



Margaret-Anne O’Donnell and Gillian Garrity, Raw Material, said: “Scottish based independent production company, Raw Material are delighted to be touring their hit, feel-good musical, The Stamping Ground, across Scotland in 2023. Audiences in the highlands, both those new to Runrig and lifelong fans of the band united in their appreciation with standing ovations when the show premiered at Eden Court in Summer 2022. If you are a fan of musicals, a fan of live theatre or just looking for a great night out then this is definitely one not to miss!”



Calum MacDonald and Rory MacDonald of Runrig said: “It is so good to see that The Stamping Ground is not only returning to Eden Court but going on a Nationwide Tour. There has been such a positive reaction from fans and public alike, with still so many that have not had the opportunity to see it first time around.”



The Stamping Ground will run from 23-27 May at Festival Theatre, Edinburgh. Tickets on sale now.

