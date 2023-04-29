Renowned Edinburgh-based artist Gillian Henshaw will open her first solo exhibition of 2023 at  Gleneagles Townhouse, St Andrew Square in Edinburgh on Monday 1 May.

“Colourful Impressions” showcases still life florals and some landscapes of the Gascony and Provence regions of France which, she believes, ‘evoke a happiness and allure that will leave you smiling’.

Having studied language at university, Gillian has spent many happy times in France. However, it is flowers and her garden which is her main past time after painting. She has enjoyed designing and nurturing her own garden from scratch and gains much inspiration from the changing seasons in the gardens around her.

The exhibition is available to view from 1st-30th May daily between 9am-7pm for the public and for members and hotel guests throughout their visit to the Townhouse.

Meet Gillian insitu at the exhibition each Friday morning from 10 – 12 throughout the duration of the show.

There are 24 paintings to view or to buy in Lobby 37 at Gleneagles Townhouse. To view online visit www.gillianhenshaw.com

RIP ‘Big’ Frank Dougan

Thousands of tributes have poured in for Mr Hibs ‘Big Frank’ Dougan who sadly died on 18 April. Frank was the driving force behind the Hibernian Supporters Association and the Hibernian Supporters Club, and for several years served as a Non-Executive Director elected by fellow fans. When Hibs finally won the Scottish Cup, Frank made…

Continue Reading RIP ‘Big’ Frank Dougan

Scottish Conservatives Conference – Ross is focused on the priorities

At the Scottish Conservatives conference in Glasgow today, leader Douglas Ross said that the Scottish Conservatives is the only party focused on the country’s real priorities.  He used the speech to unveil a series of new policies including a new energy strategy paper. You can read that at the foot of the article. This is…

Continue Reading Scottish Conservatives Conference – Ross is focused on the priorities

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.