Renowned Edinburgh-based artist Gillian Henshaw will open her first solo exhibition of 2023 at Gleneagles Townhouse, St Andrew Square in Edinburgh on Monday 1 May.
“Colourful Impressions” showcases still life florals and some landscapes of the Gascony and Provence regions of France which, she believes, ‘evoke a happiness and allure that will leave you smiling’.
Having studied language at university, Gillian has spent many happy times in France. However, it is flowers and her garden which is her main past time after painting. She has enjoyed designing and nurturing her own garden from scratch and gains much inspiration from the changing seasons in the gardens around her.
The exhibition is available to view from 1st-30th May daily between 9am-7pm for the public and for members and hotel guests throughout their visit to the Townhouse.
Meet Gillian insitu at the exhibition each Friday morning from 10 – 12 throughout the duration of the show.
There are 24 paintings to view or to buy in Lobby 37 at Gleneagles Townhouse. To view online visit www.gillianhenshaw.com
New Stockbridge business opens next weekend
Husband and wife, Jim and Alison Lamb, own Edinburgh Cider Co which opens next weekend. Alison explained their reasoning: “We enjoyed drinking dry ciders when abroad but struggled to find variety within the market in the UK that suited our palate. Jim was a keen home brewer, so we decided to try make some of…
Continue Reading New Stockbridge business opens next weekend
RIP ‘Big’ Frank Dougan
Thousands of tributes have poured in for Mr Hibs ‘Big Frank’ Dougan who sadly died on 18 April. Frank was the driving force behind the Hibernian Supporters Association and the Hibernian Supporters Club, and for several years served as a Non-Executive Director elected by fellow fans. When Hibs finally won the Scottish Cup, Frank made…
River City stars go on tour with The Stamping Ground
River City stars Juliet Cadzow and Jenny Hulse are set to go on tour in The Stamping Ground, including dates at the Festival Theatre. The Stamping Ground, Eden Court. PHOTO Ewen Weatherspoon Juliet Cadzow is one of Scotland’s best loved actors, known for starring as Suzie Frazer in River City, Edie McCredie in Balamory, Coronation…
Continue Reading River City stars go on tour with The Stamping Ground
Edinburgh and Berwick hit the skids
Edinburgh Monarchs skidded out of the Championship Knockout Cup as expected after their disappointing first-leg defeat in midweek at Oxford Cheetahs left them with too much to do. They drew 45-45 at Armadale in the return but Oxford win 99-81 on aggregate. Richie Worrall top scored for the home side with ten points while Scott…
Roadworks in Edinburgh next week
The report which is reproduced for you below is prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team to advise of any traffic hotspots in the city in the coming week. There will be some minor restrictions for four weeks on the footway and cycle path at Pinkhill in Corstorphine, and some off-peak temporary traffic lights on Templeland…
Scottish Conservatives Conference – Ross is focused on the priorities
At the Scottish Conservatives conference in Glasgow today, leader Douglas Ross said that the Scottish Conservatives is the only party focused on the country’s real priorities. He used the speech to unveil a series of new policies including a new energy strategy paper. You can read that at the foot of the article. This is…
Continue Reading Scottish Conservatives Conference – Ross is focused on the priorities