Renowned Edinburgh-based artist Gillian Henshaw will open her first solo exhibition of 2023 at Gleneagles Townhouse, St Andrew Square in Edinburgh on Monday 1 May.

“Colourful Impressions” showcases still life florals and some landscapes of the Gascony and Provence regions of France which, she believes, ‘evoke a happiness and allure that will leave you smiling’.

Having studied language at university, Gillian has spent many happy times in France. However, it is flowers and her garden which is her main past time after painting. She has enjoyed designing and nurturing her own garden from scratch and gains much inspiration from the changing seasons in the gardens around her.

The exhibition is available to view from 1st-30th May daily between 9am-7pm for the public and for members and hotel guests throughout their visit to the Townhouse.

Meet Gillian insitu at the exhibition each Friday morning from 10 – 12 throughout the duration of the show.

There are 24 paintings to view or to buy in Lobby 37 at Gleneagles Townhouse. To view online visit www.gillianhenshaw.com

Like this: Like Loading...