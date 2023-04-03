A planning application has been made to Edinburgh council for one of the biggest investments in Princes Street ever, and the largest since the Johnnie Walker Experience opened in 2021.
This development will be Ruby Hotels’ first luxury hotel in Scotland and a major boost to the capital when it opens in 2026. It is of course all subject to progress with the planning application, but it is believed this will be determined later in the summer.
Hunter REIM will develop the building next to Boots and the development team confirmed it has already held two major consultation events.
The hotel will have some of the best views in the city looking towards Edinburgh Castle and will use the empty shops previously Zara, Next and Russell & Bromley.
Julian Mors, Group Director of Ruby Hotels said, “Edinburgh is one of the most vibrant tourism destinations in Europe and Ruby Hotels looks forward to creating a must visit destination for residents and visitors in the heart of the city. We’re delighted to be able to bring the Ruby brand of affordable luxury to Scotland’s capital.“
Hunter REIM is a UK leading independent property management company.
Andrew Moffat, Managing Director of Hunter REIM said, “This is the biggest investment in Princes Street since the fantastic Johnnie Walker Experience. We’ve been delighted at the support and enthusiasm we’ve seen to transform Princes Street, which like many shopping destinations, has suffered from a changing retail landscape as well as the impact of the global pandemic. We’re confident our proposals will help Princes Street turn a corner and help restore the vibrancy of Edinburgh’s most famous of streets.”
Essential Edinburgh supports the proposal. Chief Executive Roddy smith said, “I warmly welcome these proposals which will be a welcome boost to Princes Street and Edinburgh. We’ve worked in close partnership with the City Council to tackle the impact that the shift to online retail has had on Princes Street and the city centre. These proposals are the latest in a wave of new development in the city centre, which has bounced back quicker than any other city centre in the UK outside London. Whilst there’s no room for complacency, it’s delivering investment like this that will make Princes Street even stronger and more vibrant.”
Edinburgh Science Festival this week – Nicola Sturgeon and Patricia Espinosa in conversation
Former First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon MSP, joins the Edinburgh Science Festival on 6 April, at an event when she will be in conversation with Ambassador Patricia Espinosa. Former chair of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC 2016-22), and Ambassador to Mexico & Germany, Ms Espinosa, who was instrumental in efforts to make the Paris Agreement a…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Science Festival this week – Nicola Sturgeon and Patricia Espinosa in conversation
Hibs win ‘Sports Green Hero’ prize at the Green Hearts Hero Awards
Hibs won the ‘Sports Green Hero’ prize at the Green Hearts Hero Awards in London last month for the club’s contribution to championing sustainability both on and off the pitch. The awards celebrate the business, communities, individuals and unsung heroes helping to create a greener, cleaner world for everyone and tackle climate change. Hibs were…
Continue Reading Hibs win ‘Sports Green Hero’ prize at the Green Hearts Hero Awards
Members back Essential Edinburgh for another five years
The Business Improvement District in the city centre, Essential Edinburgh, has to have the confidence of its members and puts that to the vote every five years. In a recent vote the body was given overwhelming backing by 92% of its members made up of businesses in the centre of the city. Essential Edinburgh can…
Continue Reading Members back Essential Edinburgh for another five years
Five things you need to know today
Ken Buchanan, MBE, has died at 77 Edinburgh’s own world champion, Ken Buchanan, MBE, died on Saturday aged 77. Rsad more here. Members of the public have been laying flowers at the statue of the boxer which was given a temporary home on Little King Street at St James Quarter only last August. Ken was…
Planning application lodged for Newbridge site
Developer promises jobs and investment with new application. Edinburgh based developer GSS Developments, owners of the former Continental Tyre factory site in Newbridge has confirmed that a planning application for the 25 hectare site, known as EDI Approach, (due to its proximity to the airport), is being submitted to the city council. Following extensive community…
Continue Reading Planning application lodged for Newbridge site
NHS 24 remind everyone about the holiday weekend
NHS 24 are reminding the public to check repeat prescriptions around the time of the Easter weekend, to ensure they or anyone they care for have enough medication to last over the period when doctors surgeries and pharmacies might be closed. The advice forms part of NHS 24’s annual spring health campaign Healthy Know How…
Continue Reading NHS 24 remind everyone about the holiday weekend