The Business Improvement District in the city centre, Essential Edinburgh, has to have the confidence of its members and puts that to the vote every five years. In a recent vote the body was given overwhelming backing by 92% of its members made up of businesses in the centre of the city.

Essential Edinburgh can now plan around £5 million of investment in the next five years in a variety of services and projects to improve the city. The projects will range from cleanliness with a dedicated street cleaning team in city centre streets and events such as Eat Out Edinburgh which finished recently.

The footfall in Edinburgh is well ahead of either the Scottish or UK average.

Chief Executive Roddy Smith said: “The high level of support amongst businesses is a ringing endorsement of the work to date of Essential Edinburgh, and also of the business plan we put to our levy payers for the next five years. The city centre is recovering strongly post pandemic and we look forward to working proactively and in partnership with the Edinburgh business community to support change, progress and economic growth.

“Essential Edinburgh will deliver on the business plan, as we have done over the past fifteen years, to ensure the £1 million a year our businesses invest in the city centre is spent wisely, innovatively and on exciting projects and services that make the city centre the best in Britain.”

Lachlan Rooney, Managing Director of The Voodoo Rooms said: “The key is in the name. The BID is nothing short of essential for city centre businesses, their customers, and visitors alike. Each year the footprint grows, with more and more people reaping the benefits of initiatives curated and fostered by the Essential Edinburgh team. Safety, collective marketing, sanitation, innovation, and public care are difficult to fault. We are delighted to congratulate Essential Edinburgh on securing another term. Long may the good work continue.”

Cllr Cammy Day, Leader of the City of Edinburgh Council said: ““This is brilliant news for Edinburgh city centre. I congratulate the BID team who set out a clear and ambitious vision for the future and how they plan to deliver for the city and its businesses over the next five years. As we continue the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic the Business Improvement District will play a pivotal role in securing a successful and prosperous future for the city by creating jobs and supporting the economy. As a key partner, we look forward to continuing our work to boost town centre trade and make sure the capital city remains a vibrant place where business can thrive.”

Denzil Skinner, chair of Essential Edinburgh, said: “The result again demonstrates that city centre businesses appreciate the real value in the programme delivered by Essential Edinburgh, and are committed to their continued investment in this wonderful city centre.”

