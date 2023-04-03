Hibs won the ‘Sports Green Hero’ prize at the Green Hearts Hero Awards in London last month for the club’s contribution to championing sustainability both on and off the pitch.

The awards celebrate the business, communities, individuals and unsung heroes helping to create a greener, cleaner world for everyone and tackle climate change.

Hibs were nominated by local MP for Edinburgh East Tommy Sheppard who said: “I’m proud to be the MP for Hibs and it’s great to see the club getting the recognition it deserves for its leading role in reducing carbon emissions and tackling climate change.

“Hibs has from its founding been a club with a strong social conscience and this tradition continues to flourish. The first to wear the green and now the Sports Green Hero award winners.”

The club has been recognised for their recent efforts to tackle climate change and reduce their carbon footprint with initiatives that include using 100% renewable energy with the installation of solar panels at the Training Ground and Easter Road Stadium, introducing meat-free kiosks for supporters and reducing food waste on matchdays.

The Joma kits are made from entirely recycled materials and the club has transitioned to using electric vehicles with charging stations installed at the Stadium and HTC.

Hibs also became the first Scottish Football Club to sign up for the Sports for Climate Action Framework and aim to continue their mission of being the ‘Greenest Club in Scotland and build towards a cleaner, healthier and greener planet.

Head of Commercial, Murray Milligen said: “We are honoured to receive the ‘Sports Green Hero Award’, it’s great to see some recognition for the club’s continued efforts to reduce our carbon footprint.

“The club has a responsibility to champion sustainability and I’m sure we can continue to lead the way in Scotland and educate our community and wider audience on the importance of these environmental issues.

“We are working with a number of commercial partners who are helping us on this journey and I would particularly like to thank our friends at Environmental Waste Controls (EWC) who have played a big part in helping us manage our waste and recycling efforts much more effectively, as well as identifying other areas where the club can become more sustainable.”

