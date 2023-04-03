Former First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon MSP, joins the Edinburgh Science Festival on 6 April, at an event when she will be in conversation with Ambassador Patricia Espinosa.

Former chair of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC 2016-22), and Ambassador to Mexico & Germany, Ms Espinosa, who was instrumental in efforts to make the Paris Agreement a reality and led crucial climate conversations at COP26 in Glasgow, joins Ms Sturgeon for a conversation exploring Scottish, and global, efforts to face up to our climate emergency.

With discussion of climate justice, the role of legislation, UN Sustainable Development Goals and how we mitigate the unfolding effects of a changing climate and more, this event will give fascinating insights into global politics and what the next steps on this critical journey need to be.

Tickets here.

Edinburgh, Scotland. 8 November. 2019. Nicola Sturgeon at the launch of the SNP’s general election campaign at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh. Pictured: Nicola Sturgeon First Minister. PHOTO Pako Mera/Alamy Live News

Nicola Sturgeon, MSP, said: “I am delighted to be appearing at the Edinburgh Science Festival event: A Climate of Change alongside Patricia Espinosa. Climate Change undoubtedly presents one of the greatest challenges of our time – but the emergency we are facing presents an opportunity for collaboration and the chance to roll up our sleeves and build solutions for our future. Of course, the solutions we need are on a global scale but they begin with open conversations such as these, here in Scotland.”

On 5 April Patricia Espinosa also features as a special guest in a Climate Co-Lab event, which forms part of Edinburgh Science charity’s year-round programming. Previously known as Climate Opportunity Ideas Factory, these round table meetings encourage, support and facilitate Scottish industry leaders to address the challenges and opportunities that the climate revolution will bring.

Patricia Espinosa

2023 marks an important year for Scotland’s journey to net zero, with the publication of Scotland’s second – and most critical – climate change action plan due to be published in November this year. The plan will need to detail the key areas of action that will transform our economy into the world’s first Net Zero economy.

Chaired by Francesca Osowska from Nature Scot, this event focusses upon the three pillars of Scotland’s approach to accelerate towards a just transition to net zero: mobilizing finance, showcasing ambition, and addressing climate justice.

Ms Espinosa said: “If we are to reach the ambitious – and necessary – targets that we have set in the fight against Climate Change and fulfill our commitment to humanity under the Paris Agreement, then we need to act and act on a global scale. I am delighted to be joining Edinburgh Science to lead these vital conversations both at their Climate Co-Lab Round Table meeting and a public discussion event with Ms Nicola Sturgeon MSP. Now is the time for us to work together to build a fairer, just, resilient and better future for everyone.”

Hannah Schlesigner, Director of Development and Marketing, Edinburgh Science, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting this vital discussion event with former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and international diplomat Patricia Espinosa. The Edinburgh Science Festival has been proudly programming events such as these that highlight and inspire people of all ages and all backgrounds to action on our climate emergency for many years.

“We also recognize that individual action is not enough – we need governments, business leaders and decision-makers to act. That is why we launched our Climate Co-Labs, an opportunity for Senior leaders to gather, make connections and build the solutions that we need to transition to a brighter future. It is wonderful that Patricia Espinosa is getting involved in these and we look forward to the outcomes that we will see from this powerful discussion.”

Like this: Like Loading...