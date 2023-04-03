Ken Buchanan, MBE, has died at 77

Edinburgh’s own world champion, Ken Buchanan, MBE, died on Saturday aged 77. Rsad more here.

Members of the public have been laying flowers at the statue of the boxer which was given a temporary home on Little King Street at St James Quarter only last August. Ken was there to see the statue unveiled by two former Lord Provosts, Frank Ross and Donald Wilson.

Ken Buchanan has passed away Ken Buchanan Statue unveiled by former Lord Provosts Donald Wilson and Frank Ross for world champion boxer Ken at the top of Leith Walk ( Little King Street ) with Jim Watt PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

Statue of Ken Buchanan MBE. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Haymarket Terrace closed to eastbound traffic from today

Haymarket Terrace is closed to eastbound traffic from today. The closure will be from just east of Magdala Crescent to the east side of Rosebery Crescent in front of Haymarket Station. This road closure will be in place from today until November 2023.

Westbound traffic can turn right into Coates Gardens.

While work is being carried out on Haymarket Terrace, SGN will renew and divert their gas main between Coates Gardens and Rosebery Crescent to allow the CCWEL project to progress. This will take 12 weeks to complete from 3 April and has been co-ordinated with the CCWEL team led by Balfour Beatty to help reduce disruption as much as possible.

SGN will issue a separate letter to customers and businesses directly affected by the gas main diversion works including information on any disruption to supplies.

Haymarket Terrace will close to eastbound traffic for CCWEL roadworks and SGN will instal a new gas main. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Haymarket Terrace Roadworks. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com Haymarket Terrace Roadworks. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com Haymarket Terrace Roadworks. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

At Edinburgh Science Festival today

If Science is to Save Us.

Astronomer Royal and former President of the Royal Society, Lord Martin Rees is an eminent voice in the debate about climate change and the future of humanity. At no other point in history have we had such advanced knowledge and technology to determine the future of our planet.

In this talk, Lord Rees takes a radical look at the scientific establishment and shows how science is not just for scientists but can make a better world – for everyone.

Presented by Polity Books

https://www.sciencefestival.co.uk/event-details/if-science-is-to-save-us

Council Consultation

Anyone in Edinburgh who owns listed buildings or properties in conservation areas are being asked by the City of Edinburgh Council to give their views on the challenges they face when trying to maintain, repair and adapt their historic homes in response to climate change and the cost of living crisis.

A ten-week online consultation has begun to gather residents’ views on their experiences when adapting their properties to make them more energy efficient and protect against any flood risk.

The survey includes questions about the size and age of properties. What kind of issues have been experienced – from mould to roof repairs, poor ventilation and drainage issues. It asks what kind of work has been carried out and what kind of barriers home owners have experienced when trying to carry out work. There are also questions about the Council’s current planning guidelines and the impact of climate change.

Cllr James Dalgleish, Planning Convener, said: “In Edinburgh we have an ambitious target to be net zero by 2030. We recognise that to make this happen we need to make sure that all homes are well insulated and energy efficient. The cost of living crisis is also making this need more urgent as many people are struggling to afford essentials such as heating, food and rent.

“As well as making sure we meet our net zero target, as a local authority we also have a responsibility along with our partners Edinburgh World Heritage and Historic Environment Scotland to protect our internationally renowned built heritage, particularly in conversation areas and the Old and New Towns World Heritage Site.

“We recognise that people who live in and own their own property in these areas face additional challenges as our current planning guidance has more restrictions on how a property can be adapted and which materials can be used. Making that guidance more flexible could impact our built heritage and this consultation seeks to look at how we can strike a balance between addressing climate change and protecting Edinburgh’s historic environment.”

Take out a newspaper subscription

The April issue of our paper is out now. It is at the usual stockists, but if you would like to subscribe to ensure you get your own copy, then subscribe before 10 April and we will mail you the April issue.

Our newspaper includes many stories that may or may not be included on our website, but they are always presented a little differently. You will see some terrific photos in our middle page spread this month.

Sign up here. Our subscribers help us to keep the rest of our news free to access (and we love them a little bit more…)

Like this: Like Loading...