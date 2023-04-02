Developer promises jobs and investment with new application.

Edinburgh based developer GSS Developments, owners of the former Continental Tyre factory site in Newbridge has confirmed that a planning application for the 25 hectare site, known as EDI Approach, (due to its proximity to the airport), is being submitted to the city council.

Following extensive community consultation, GSS, is seeking permission to develop a commercial business park on the derelict site which has been vacant and unused for over two decades. The former tyre manufacturing facility was once a major employer in the west of the city. GSS’ plans will rejuvenate the site bringing new job opportunities and further investment to the west of the city.

The company has confirmed that an application for planning permission in principle for logistics, business and industrial development, related uses including trade counter and EV charging as well as access, infrastructure and landscaping for EDI Approach will be complemented by a first phase application.

GSS has a proven track record in delivering high amenity development across Scotland including: 2 Semple Street, in Edinburgh; ABZ Business Park and Badentoy Park in Aberdeen.

Work on improving the redundant site has begun with early works undertaken by GSS to remove unsightly fly-tipping from the site and make it secure.

Paul Stevenson, a Director of family-owned GSS, said: “We have been greatly encouraged by the community response to our plans for Edinburgh Approach. There is a local enthusiasm to see this derelict site returned to economically beneficial re-use. With support for the investment in new commercial facilities and the job opportunities that will bring to west Edinburgh.

“GSS is confident that EDI Approach will provide a local asset at Newbridge, as well as community improvement with enhanced landscaping and an improved riverside environment.”

