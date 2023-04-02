Developer promises jobs and investment with new application.
Edinburgh based developer GSS Developments, owners of the former Continental Tyre factory site in Newbridge has confirmed that a planning application for the 25 hectare site, known as EDI Approach, (due to its proximity to the airport), is being submitted to the city council.
Following extensive community consultation, GSS, is seeking permission to develop a commercial business park on the derelict site which has been vacant and unused for over two decades. The former tyre manufacturing facility was once a major employer in the west of the city. GSS’ plans will rejuvenate the site bringing new job opportunities and further investment to the west of the city.
The company has confirmed that an application for planning permission in principle for logistics, business and industrial development, related uses including trade counter and EV charging as well as access, infrastructure and landscaping for EDI Approach will be complemented by a first phase application.
GSS has a proven track record in delivering high amenity development across Scotland including: 2 Semple Street, in Edinburgh; ABZ Business Park and Badentoy Park in Aberdeen.
Work on improving the redundant site has begun with early works undertaken by GSS to remove unsightly fly-tipping from the site and make it secure.
Paul Stevenson, a Director of family-owned GSS, said: “We have been greatly encouraged by the community response to our plans for Edinburgh Approach. There is a local enthusiasm to see this derelict site returned to economically beneficial re-use. With support for the investment in new commercial facilities and the job opportunities that will bring to west Edinburgh.
“GSS is confident that EDI Approach will provide a local asset at Newbridge, as well as community improvement with enhanced landscaping and an improved riverside environment.”
NHS 24 remind everyone about the holiday weekend
NHS 24 are reminding the public to check repeat prescriptions around the time of the Easter weekend, to ensure they or anyone they care for have enough medication to last over the period when doctors surgeries and pharmacies might be closed. The advice forms part of NHS 24’s annual spring health campaign Healthy Know How…
Continue Reading NHS 24 remind everyone about the holiday weekend
Aberdeen close in on Hearts in race for third
Hearts remained in their recent rut when they were edged by ten-man Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in the cinch Premiership. And it was a goal from former Hibs striker Christian Doidge on 45 minutes which clinched a welcome win for the Ayrshire combine. The result now means that Hearts remain third on 45 points but by a slender point…
Continue Reading Aberdeen close in on Hearts in race for third
At Edinburgh Printmakers – Uprooted Visions
A new exhibition – Uprooted Visions – has just opened at Edinburgh Printmakers and will run until 2 July. The new artworks are the culmination of a series of residencies held at printmaking studios all over Europe to support artists whose practices have been disrupted by displacement and migration, and one of the residencies was…
Continue Reading At Edinburgh Printmakers – Uprooted Visions
Hearts’ downfall – third place now a stretch
A matter of weeks ago, Hearts appeared to be coasting to back-to-back third place finishes, but recently the wheels have come off the Robbie Neilson juggernaut and at one point Hearts’ cushion in third place was reduced to a slender four points. This season, much of the talk was about Hearts consolidating themselves as the…
Continue Reading Hearts’ downfall – third place now a stretch
Ross has the need for speed
Ross Burns has a passion for fast cars – but not real cars. Those which he likes best are the small Hotwheels 1:64 cars and trucks. He takes a car out with him every day, and has done for almost three years now. Ross’s day job is Head of Comms at Edinburgh Napier University but…
Government promises boost for Scottish business with new trade deal
This week the Prime Minister announced a new deal to join the trade bloc in the Indo-Pacific – the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). The government says that the deal will offer access to some of the world’s fastest growing economies to more than 800 businesses in Scotland who exported £2.1 billion…
Continue Reading Government promises boost for Scottish business with new trade deal