The Ken Buchanan MBE Foundation has announced the sad news that the formidable boxer died peacefully in his sleep this morning.
The foundation said: “RIP Ken always a gentleman and one of the best champions we will ever see.”
It was only in August last year that the Ken Buchanan statue was unveiled on Leith Street, a fitting tribute to one of Edinburgh’s best sportsmen ever.
Ken Buchanan was undisputed world lightweight champion who began boxing professionally in 1965, and it was in September 1970 in Puerto Rico that he beat Ismael Laguna to become the champion.
Edinburgh boxer Josh Taylor, who is current WBO and Ring magazine light-welterweight world champion, said: “I’m saddened to hear the news of the passing of my hero and Scotland’s greatest ever champ, who I take such inspiration from. RIP Ken Buchanan God bless your soul.”
First Minister, Humza Yousaf, said: “Sad to hear Scotland’s first undisputed champion of the world Ken Buchanan has died. He inspired and mentored a generation of boxing talent here in Scotland and beyond. Rest in peace Champ.”
Former boxer, Barry McGuigan, said: “So very sorry to hear of the death of the amazing Ken Buchanan RIP.”
Ken travelled to MSG to beat the great Ismael Laguna for the WBA Lightweight Title way back in 1971. He was an outlier with his unique boxing style and he was a fabulous man,God Bless you Ken
He was one of the recipients of the Edinburgh Award in 2016, and was honoured with a civic reception and an engraved Loving Cup which he received from the Rt Hon Lord Provost.
Last year Ken’s son disclosed that his father had dementia.
