Jollibee, the international fast-food chain known for for Chickenjoy, have confirmed the opening date for its first Scottish restaurants.



The Edinburgh outlet will open on Thursday, February 24, Jollibee will open at 136 Princes Street, marking the entry of the brand into Scotland.



The second Scottish store will be in Glasgow and will open on Friday, March 25 and the two restaurants will serve halal meat to cater to all communities in both cities.



A spokesman said: “Both Edinburgh and Glasgow have a large student presence and active youth community, making them the perfect cities for Jollibee which has seen huge success among young people looking for new food experiences.



“In the last 18 months, overall UK sales have risen by 417 per cent, with the Jollibee Chicken Sandwich and new Spicy Chickenjoy receiving rave reviews.”



Ernesto Tanmantiong, CEO of Jollibee Group, said: “This is an important moment for us as we introduce Jollibee to Scotland with not one, but two restaurants launching within a month, showing our commitment to expand in Europe.



Jollibee was originally founded in 1978 and has over 1,500 stores across 17 countries, including the USA, Canada, Spain, Italy, Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, UAE, and the UK in England and Wales.



The first UK store opened in London in 2018 and has since added another eight locations to the map including Cardiff, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds, and Leicester Square in London’s West End.





