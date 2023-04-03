All of our articles have photos – usually these are our own taken when conducting interviews for our many stories or sometimes they are supplied to make the story more appealing to our readers.
Here we share the best of the last week in photos.
Mason out at Stars after finishing bottom of league
Trade-Mart Dundee Stars have parted company with their general manager and head coach Jeff Mason after just one season. Mason (pictured) arrived came at Stars following over a decade in Northern Ireland with Belfast Giants as both a player and assistant coach but the Tayside team finished bottom of the ten-strong Viaplay Elite League winning…
Hockey – three Edinburgh sides in Scottish Cup Finals
It’s an all-Edinburgh final, and a repeat of 12 months ago, as Watsonians square-up to The University of Edinburgh in the Women’s Scottish Cup Final. Watsonians booked their place with a solid 4-0 victory over Hillhead at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre and Sarah Jamieson, Katie McCallum, Susan Hamilton and Emily Dark (pictured by Nigel…
MSPs call for action on roads and streets
Two MSPs have today called for action both on our roads in Scotland and in particular the roads in the East Edinburgh constituency. Ash Regan, MSP, has called on The City of Edinburgh Council to take action as constituents in the Edinburgh Eastern constituency which she represents continue to experience disruption due to nearby traffic…
Women’s hockey – Duncan kick-starts Euro Championship campaign
Scotland women’s head coach Chris Duncan expects a tough challenge for his squad in back-to-back internationals against Wales at Peffermill in Edinburgh this weekend. The first game is at at 2pm on Saturday (8 April) and the second at on Sunday, 9 April (10am) and the matches kick-start Scotland’s build-up for the as the EuroHockey…
WEST LOTHIAN: Surge in Advice Shop customers
The impact of the cost of living crisis has seen a huge rise in the numbers of people looking for advice and help on securing benefits. West Lothian’s Advice shops saw a 22% increase on last year. The council-run service dealt with 178,000 individual contacts handing out advice and help on securing benefits. The figures…
Over 4,000 electric vehicle charger fines issued
More than 4,000 fines have been handed to drivers in Edinburgh who have exceeded the maximum stay in electric vehicle charging bays. The city council has issued an average of 462 overstay penalties every month since charges were introduced last May, figures showed. Transport convener Scott Arthur said he was keen to raise awareness about…
