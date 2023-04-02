Craigies Farm at South Queensferry have announced a week-long Easter programme for all the family.

From 3 to 10 April, Easter at Craigies will be filled with fun, food and farm adventures.  

Visitors can discover lambs galore, adorable bunnies, and enjoy a barrel (of laughs) train ride around the Farm, as well as great farm-fresh food and spring specials.

In addition to a fun play session at the on-site farm adventure park Little Farmers, families can have a ‘meet & bleat’ with a whole host of cute animals including lovely lambs, adorable lop-eared rabbits, and wee Shetland Ponies. 

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Children will be able to bottle-feed the lambs and ride the barrel train around the fields, with views out over the countryside. And everyone will have to keep their eyes open for an Easter Bunny or Carly the Carrot on their way.

The Little Farmers toyshop is also stocked with crafty Easter items to add to the fun, including an Easter egg painting kit and Easter activity basket for hours of entertainment. 

Visitors can also enjoy a Sunday Carvery or Afternoon Tea during their visit, in addition to the existing seasonal menu on offer in the Craigies and Little Farmers cafés.  

John Sinclair, founder and owner of Craigies, said: “As demand for fun, family-friendly activities grow, we are excited to be offering these Easter activities at Craigies Farm this April. 

“Craigies and Little Farmers are ideal for a unique day out for families to have fun and create lasting memories together. Who wouldn’t want the chance to bottle-feed an adorable lamb?” 

  • Easter activities will run from 3-10 April 2023 
  • Costs:
    • Barrel Train Ride: £2.00 per person 
    • Lamb Feeding: £2.99 per bottle 
    • Little Farmers entry
      • Adult: From £4 
  • Child (1-15yrs): From £6 
  • Family (2 adults 2 children): From £28 
  • Carers and babies under one go free 
  • Afternoon Tea: £14.99 per adult / £9.99 per child (must be pre-booked) 

Tickets can be pre-purchased online here: craigies.digitickets.co.uk/tickets 

Little Farmers Easter Event at Craigies Farm Deli & Cafe. April 16 2022

