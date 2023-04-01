Dynamic Earth will host 17 of the Edinburgh Science Festival events this month.
Appropriately, the Edinburgh Science Festival provides the perfect chance to engage and excite young and old audiences alike about the world of science above our heads and below our feet. Here are just some of what is happening at Dynamic Earth:
Planetarium Late – Don’t Panic
(Thursday 6, Friday 7, Thursday 13, Friday 14, Saturday 15 April). 45mins (from 7.30pm).
Tickets: £12 / £10 Children must be accompanied by an adult).
Book: 0131 226 0005 / www.sciencefestival.co.uk / www.dynamicearth.co.uk
Brand new, live planetarium show utilising some of Europe’s highest quality planetarium technology. ‘In the days where it seems like Earth is lurching from one disaster to the next, anxieties around the future of our planet mount and it seems there isn’t much we can do. However, as the live planetarium show will reveal – there’s actually cause for optimism – as long as we don’t panic!
Emotion and the Climate Emergency
(Thursday 13 April). 90 minutes. (7pm).
Tickets: £10 / £8
What emotions do you feel when you consider the future of humans on a warming planet? Anxiety? Anger? Hope? This thought provoking presentation and talk with Dr James Hutton and marine scientist Dr Sebastian Hennige is hosted by Dr Hermione Cockburn, Scientific Director at Dynamic Earth (former co-presenter on such programmes as Fossil Detectives, Rough Science and Coast). Emotion and the Climate Emergency will ‘explore the impacts of climate change on marine environments and take a deep dive into the highs and lows of our emotional responses to the climate crisis.’
A Night in the Stars
Tuesday 4 April, 3 hours (7pm)
£15 / £13
The James Webb Telescope (JWST) is one of the biggest and most ambitious scientific missions of this century. JWST lets humans peer deep into our Universe and capture stunning cosmic photographs. Celebrate this mission with a celestial evening of art, circus, poetry, drop in activities, planetarium shows and talks with some of the very people who made the creation of JWST possible!
See also ‘What a Wonderful Webb’ (Saturday 1-Sunday 16 April) FREE 10am-4pm (drop-in)
Marvel at a selection of the amazing images captured by the James Webb Telescope taken of deep space since its launch on Christmas Day 2021.
Whatever the weather
For children
Thursday 6 and Thursday 13 April. 10.30am and 1.30pm. (50mins).
£6 and free for the accompanying adult.
This Early Years programme – Whatever the weather – doesn’t require your wellyboots! This indoor fun mixture of storytelling, singing and crafting is all based around the world’s wonderful weather!
The Power of the Planet Showcase
For children
Wednesday 5 April. 10am-4pm, Drop-in
Free with admission to Dynamic Earth
Meet planet Earth’s real ‘rock stars’ and quiz experts in the field of geology including members of the British Geological Survey. Fun hands-on activities and dazzling displays promise to reveal how rocks can unlock the deep secrets of the Earth! Children must be accompanied by an adult.
www.dynamicearth.co.uk and www.sciencefestival.co.uk
