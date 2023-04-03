Two MSPs have today called for action both on our roads in Scotland and in particular the roads in the East Edinburgh constituency.

Ash Regan, MSP, has called on The City of Edinburgh Council to take action as constituents in the Edinburgh Eastern constituency which she represents continue to experience disruption due to nearby traffic causing vibration in houses in the area. Meanwhile Willie Rennie has called for action on potholes on trunk roads.

The Edinburgh Eastern MSP said that the poor condition of the roads in addition to the high speed of drivers of heavy buses, trucks and cars along Restalrig Road cause severe vibrations to these homes.



The severe vibrations from the road have already caused damage to local residents’ properties, as the masonry on the houses has come loose as a result, in which homeowners have been forced to pay for repairs which City of Edinburgh Council refuses to take any responsibility for.



Ms Regan said: “It is long overdue that The City of Edinburgh Council acted to allow people to get back to their normal lives as they cannot be expected to experience this needless disruption on a daily basis in addition to damage to their properties.



“I am happy to meet with Council representatives to find solutions this ongoing problem, for example traffic calming measures such as a speed camera or speedbumps.”

Transport Convener, Cllr Scott Arthur, said: “I would like to thank Ash Regan for raising this issue on behalf of her constituents. I know many residents across the city have similar experiences. I have asked for Restalrig Road to be inspected, and would be happy to meet Ms Regan and her constituents to discuss the matter further.

“Having inherited a situation where road and footpath maintenance was underfunded in Edinburgh, Labour have secured £11 million of additional funding for our capital. We are listening to the public, and will resurface whole streets rather than take a piecemeal approach. In addition to this, we are trailing a state-of-the-art “Pothole Killer” machine which will help automate repairs. We won’t get footpaths and roads back to where we want them to be in one year, but this investment will help halt the decline.”

Ash Regan MSP At Dynamic Earth in the last few days of the SNP Leadership campaign PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

TRUNK ROADS

Scottish Liberal Democrat communities spokesperson Willie Rennie said that the new Transport Minister must tackle Scotland’s crumbling roads as he revealed that the number of potholes on Scotland’s trunk roads fixed last year fell below 10,000.

In response to a parliamentary question from Mr Rennie, former Transport minister Jenny Gilruth revealed that 9,679 potholes were fixed in 2021/22, down from 13,354 in 2017/18.

Mr Rennie said: “Scotland’s trunk roads have more holes than Swiss cheese.

“In the past the cost of repairing all of Scotland’s roads has been estimated at well north of a billion pounds. It’s not just frustrating to drivers, it’s dangerous too.

“While we should be encouraging people to move towards more environmentally friendly means of transport where possible, across vast swathes of Scotland there is still no alternative to the car. Road users pay vast sums in tax, they deserve to rely on smooth and well-maintained roads.

“The new Transport Minister must ensure that Scotland’s trunk roads are not allowed to fall into disrepair.”

