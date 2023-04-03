Scotland women’s head coach Chris Duncan expects a tough challenge for his squad in back-to-back internationals against Wales at Peffermill in Edinburgh this weekend.
The first game is at at 2pm on Saturday (8 April) and the second at on Sunday, 9 April (10am) and the matches kick-start Scotland’s build-up for the as the EuroHockey Championships in Monchengladbach, Germany, this summer.
Scotland play Group B qualifiers against against England, Germany and Ireland while the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and Italy meet in Group A.
Edinburgh-based Duncan said: “Representing Scotland is always a special occasion and to be at home in Scotland for our first competitive outings of the year is really exciting.
“The work the players have put in over the winter period has been exceptional and these matches really are the start of our international summer.”
Duncan added: “We have worked hard since the success of our European qualifier last August (in France) to develop some areas that we identified would assist in our development and it will be great to see how far we have progressed against tough opposition in Wales.”
The University of Edinburgh provide six representatives with Katie Robertson (pictured in the blue kit playing against Italy last year by Nigel Duncan) from Fife the skipper.