Pulse of the Place are heading to New York next week

The samba drumming band based in Edinburgh are off to New York next week but would really appreciate any last minute donations from you. There are more than 30 people in their crew who are all flying to the Big Apple and staying there for a long weekend.

The band is made up mostly of young drummers and they will take pride of place at the head of the parade along with TV personality, Gail Porter, who will lead the way for the hundreds marching behind them down Sixth Avenue on 15 April. Listen to one of their rehearsals below.

https://www.givey.com/pulseoftheplacenyc

Pulse of the Place fundraising with a march across the Forth Road Bridge on 4 March 2023. They will also parade across the Brooklyn Bridge when they are in New York. PHOTO Martin P McAdam

New hotel headed for Princes Street

A £100 million development is headed for Princes Street with Ruby Hotels and Hunter REIM combining forces to bring a luxury hotel to the block next to Boots. Formerly occupied by Zara, Next and Russell & Bromley these will be rooms with a great view of the Castle and Princes Street Gardens in the heart of the city.

Read more here.

At Edinburgh Science Festival today

Joseph Coelho will talk about his book A Year of Nature Poems today at 2pm at the National Museum of Scotland. The hour long event is intended for over fives who will learn how the environment and poetry intertwine. Chaired by Nadine Aisha Jassat.

More details here.

At Shrub Coop

Learn how to repair what you wear at a session at the Zero Waste Hub 22 Bread Street EH3 9AF this evening at 5.30 to 7.30pm. This is a free drop in sewing session for everyone from beginners to experts. There are sewing machines to use and some supplies.

The group can help you with

– mending knitwear

– mending with regular techniques

– visible mending with embroidery, sashiko, boro, patchwork

– adjusting garments to fit better

– trousers fraying at the crotch, knees, etc

– fixing a zip, replacing a button

– using a sewing machine

– fixing a torn seam

– upcycling

More details here.

Take out a newspaper subscription

The April issue of our paper is out now. It is at the usual stockists, but if you would like to subscribe to ensure you get your own copy, then subscribe before 10 April and we will mail you the April issue.

Our newspaper includes many stories that may or may not be included on our website, but they are always presented a little differently. You will see some terrific photos in our middle page spread this month.

Sign up here. Our subscribers help us to keep the rest of our news free to access (and we love them a little bit more…)

Like this: Like Loading...