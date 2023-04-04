Pulse of the Place are heading to New York next week
The samba drumming band based in Edinburgh are off to New York next week but would really appreciate any last minute donations from you. There are more than 30 people in their crew who are all flying to the Big Apple and staying there for a long weekend.
The band is made up mostly of young drummers and they will take pride of place at the head of the parade along with TV personality, Gail Porter, who will lead the way for the hundreds marching behind them down Sixth Avenue on 15 April. Listen to one of their rehearsals below.
New hotel headed for Princes Street
A £100 million development is headed for Princes Street with Ruby Hotels and Hunter REIM combining forces to bring a luxury hotel to the block next to Boots. Formerly occupied by Zara, Next and Russell & Bromley these will be rooms with a great view of the Castle and Princes Street Gardens in the heart of the city.
At Edinburgh Science Festival today
Joseph Coelho will talk about his book A Year of Nature Poems today at 2pm at the National Museum of Scotland. The hour long event is intended for over fives who will learn how the environment and poetry intertwine. Chaired by Nadine Aisha Jassat.
At Shrub Coop
Learn how to repair what you wear at a session at the Zero Waste Hub 22 Bread Street EH3 9AF this evening at 5.30 to 7.30pm. This is a free drop in sewing session for everyone from beginners to experts. There are sewing machines to use and some supplies.
The group can help you with
– mending knitwear
– mending with regular techniques
– visible mending with embroidery, sashiko, boro, patchwork
– adjusting garments to fit better
– trousers fraying at the crotch, knees, etc
– fixing a zip, replacing a button
– using a sewing machine
– fixing a torn seam
– upcycling
Letter to the Editor – Pink Ribbon Walk events
A letter from Breast Cancer Now about the Pink Ribbon Walk to encourage people to sign up for the 10 or 20 mile walks. Breast Cancer Now are moving towards a vision that by 2050, everyone diagnosed with breast cancer lives, and is supported to live well.
St Giles Café & Bar on the market for the first time in decades
Business property adviser, Christie & Co has been instructed to sell Saint Giles Café Bar, in the city centre. This will be the first time it has changed hands in 32 years. Primely located on St. Giles Street, the café-bar is just a short walk from the Royal Mile. The business benefits from tourists visiting St Giles
NT Art Month will take place in June
The first ever New Town Art Month will take place from 8 to 30 June 2023. The area is well known for having many galleries and the month will open with a special Late event in the ten galleries taking part on Dundas Street, Howard Street, Summer Place and Queen Street.
Flyers reflect as Clan carry Scotland’s hopes
Todd Dutiaume said it was easy to focus on the negatives from last season for Fife Flyers in the Viaplay Elite League but added: "There have been positives." The club's head coach added that it was important that bosses get it right for next season and provide the club's fans with what they want, some
Nominate a favourite charity – they could win £1,000
The Movement for Good Awards has £1 million to give away to charities in the UK and Ireland. All that you have to do is nominate the charity of your choice and they might win £1,000. Winners will be drawn at random so the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has
Music school pupils take a look at their new home
Although it is far from ready yet – the work has just begun – some pupils from St Mary's Music School went to the site of the new National Centre for Music at the former Royal High School to take a look. Richard Austin, a Trustee of the Royal High School Preservation Trust, led the
