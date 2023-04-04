Stagecoach will begin running autonomous buses across the Forth Road Bridge from 15 May 2023.
The bus company has a fleet of five vehicles and each bus will cover a 14-mile route at speeds of up to 50mph across the Forth Road Bridge from the Ferrytoll Park & Ride in Fife. This is the first registered bus service in the UK which will have self-driving vehicles.
Stagecoach say that buses will operate on a frequent timetable with capacity for around 10,000 passenger journeys each week. There will be two members of staff on board including a safety driver in the driver’s seat who will monitor the technology and a captain in the saloon who will take tickets and look after passengers. More than 20 staff have already been trained in preparation.
CAVForth is a joint venture between Fusion Processing Ltd, Stagecoach, Alexander Dennis, Transport Scotland, Edinburgh Napier University and Bristol Robotics Lab, and is part funded by the UK Government’s Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles.
Scottish Minister for Transport Kevin Stewart said: “This is an exciting milestone for this innovative and ambitious project, and I very much look forward to seeing Project CAVForth take to the roads next month.
“Our trunk road network can provide a wide range of environments as a diverse testing ground, and the ground-breaking and globally significant Project CAVForth will really help Scotland establish its credentials on the world stage.”
Carla Stockton-Jones, UK Managing Director for Stagecoach said: “We are excited to introduce the UK’s first autonomous bus fleet in East Scotland which is also home to our headquarters and where it all began over 40 years ago.
“We are proud to be at the forefront of transport innovation with this project that marks a significant milestone for public transport and we look forward to welcoming our customers on board in the coming months.”
Jamie Wilson, Head of Concepts & Advanced Engineering for Alexander Dennis, said: “This is a thrilling milestone for this ambitious project which we are delighted to be delivering with our partners.
“Our Enviro200AV autonomous buses will demonstrate latest innovation in vehicle technology and we are delighted that passengers travelling between Fife and Edinburgh will be able to experience this for themselves when the service launches next month.”
Letter to the Editor – Pink Ribbon Walk events
A letter from Breast Cancer Now about the Pink Ribbon Walk to encourage people to sign up for the 10 or 20 mile walks. Breast Cancer Now are moving towards a vision that by 2050, everyone diagnosed with breast cancer lives, and is supported to live well. Pink Ribbon Walk events make this possible by…
Continue Reading Letter to the Editor – Pink Ribbon Walk events
St Giles Café & Bar on the market for the first time in decades
Business property adviser, Christie & Co has been instructed to sell Saint Giles Café Bar, in the city centre. This will be the first time it has changed hands in 32 years. Primely located on St. Giles Street, the café-bar is just a short walk from the Royal Mile. The business benefits from tourists visiting St Giles…
Continue Reading St Giles Café & Bar on the market for the first time in decades
NT Art Month will take place in June
The first ever New Town Art Month will take place from 8 to 30 June 2023. The area is well known for having many galleries and the month will open with a special Late event in the ten galleries taking part on Dundas Street, Howard Street, Summer Place and Queen Street. It is an opportunity…
Flyers reflect as Clan carry Scotland’s hopes
Todd Dutiaume said it was easy to focus on the negatives from last season for Fife Flyers in the Viaplay Elite League but added: “There have been positives.” The club’s head coach added that it was important that bosses get it right for next season and provide the club’s fans with what they want, some…
Continue Reading Flyers reflect as Clan carry Scotland’s hopes
Nominate a favourite charity – they could win £1,000
The Movement for Good Awards has £1 million to give away to charities in the UK and Ireland. All that you have to do is nominate the charity of your choice and they might win £1,000. Winners will be drawn at random so the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has…
Continue Reading Nominate a favourite charity – they could win £1,000
Music school pupils take a look at their new home
Although it is far from ready yet – the work has just begun – some pupils from St Mary’s Music School went to the site of the new National Centre for Music at the former Royal High School to take a look. Richard Austin, a Trustee of the Royal High School Preservation Trust, led the…
Continue Reading Music school pupils take a look at their new home