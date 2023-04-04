Asda stores will stock three products from their new Scottish supplier, FreshMex the company which has restaurants in Edinburgh and Aberdeen.
The business has had Scotland’s most popular order on Deliveroo – the FreshMex Burrito which has been in the winner’s slot for the last four years.
The family business was founded by Robbie Moult in 2015 when he was only 22 years old. His passion for vibrant and fast Mexican American cuisine, inspired by California taquerias and street food following a road trip across the US, led to Robbie establishing FreshMex which he runs with his older brother Chris.
Robbie said: “With a core emphasis on fresh, natural ingredients and no freezers or microwaves used in the production of our diet-friendly menu, we have officially become Scotland’s favourite burrito of choice, serving over 150,000 annually.
“We are thrilled to secure our first retail listings with Asda. Our products really encapsulate our fresh and natural ethos, the two 30g sachet rubs and our 195g jar of salsa use the exact flavour profiles of the ingredients used throughout FreshMex recipes, with the majority of our restaurant dishes containing these specific seasonings.
“Our 55-strong team put their passion and love of fresh food into preparing our award-winning street food menu daily, resulting in the best tasting products for our diners– and now Asda customers across Scotland.”
This is part of Asda’s drive to introduce local products to their stores this year with 140 new lines from new and existing Scottish suppliers.
Ashley Connolly, Local Buying Manager for Scotland, said: “Our Scottish suppliers, like Robbie and the team at FreshMex offer exceptional range, quality, innovation and we’re very proud to welcome them into Asda stores.
“The new FreshMex products are a fantastic addition to our range. All FreshMex packaging is 100% recyclable, reflecting its green credentials and commitment to sustainability – and with both rubs easy to use and offering versatility – from meat and vegetable marinades, to cooking pastes and dusting on fish and potatoes – they can be used in a variety of different ways we know our customers are going to love.”
