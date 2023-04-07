The Edinburgh International Harp Festival (EIHF) is the UK’s premier harping event and it takes place this weekend.
The festival is an annual celebration and gathering of the global harp community and it is the main event of The Clarsach Society.
Taking place over 4 days and 5 nights at George Watson’s College, the highlights will include the Late Night Sessions, Children’s Concert and Concert: The Joy of Making Music Together.
Workshops for everyone are also available.
The popular Harp Makers Exhibition is also a feature this year. And it is an opportunity to meet harp makers from across the UK. Music CDs and harp-related accessories will be available to purchase.
The Edinburgh International Harp Festival takes place from 07 – 11 April 2023.
