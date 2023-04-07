Good news for Pulse of the Place
Pulse of the Place will lead the New York City Tartan Day Parade on Saturday 15 April. This is a good month for the young samba drummers already, but today they have even better news as they are included in the list of 63 youth music initiatives which will receive grants from Creative Scotland.
Portobello Baths – now and then
Sinead Fielding is a swim teacher at Portobello Swim Centre and also a student at Edinburgh Napier University. She has undertaken a final year project which brings both of her roles together. She has created a page on the Edinburgh Leisure website where she shows what the baths have looked like over the years.
To do this she uses photos by J. K. Home Crawford (1901) showing what areas of the baths were used for and has taken up to date photos of the same place in the building to offer a comparison.
It is quite fascinating. Take a look here.
At Shrub Coop
The group are holding a banner making workshop tonight from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at the Zero Waste Hub at 22 Bread Street EH3 9AF. This session will be facilitated by their sustainable fashion volunteers who have a passion for getting folk sewing.
A spokesperson said: “The focus will be on making fabric banners rather than paper or cardboard ones. This could be a banner to take to a protest, or simply to hang in your home. We will be providing limited material so please do bring along some appropriate fabric if you can. Old cotton or polycotton bed sheets make a great canvas to work on.
“Sewing machines, needles, thread and fabric scissors will be available for use. You can buy hot and cold drinks in our café too.
“This is a free and non-ticketed event but we would appreciate donations for fabric and to support our project going forward.”
More details here.
Ship gets lifeline
Edinburgh International Harp Festival takes place this weekend
The Edinburgh International Harp Festival (EIHF) is the UK’s premier harping event and it takes place this weekend. The festival is an annual celebration and gathering of the global harp community and it is the main event of The Clarsach Society. Taking place over 4 days and 5 nights at George Watson’s College, the highlights…
Easter egg giveaway at The Centre in Livingston
2,000 EASTER EGG GIVEAWAY AT THE CENTRE LIVINGSTON This Easter The Centre, Livingston will be giving away 2,000 chocolate eggs. The first 1,000 children who complete their spring ‘Butterfly Trail’ as part of their Easter event will receive one as a congratulations for taking part, with every egg handed out matched by another one being…
Creative Scotland announce grants for 63 youth music projects
Creative Scotland have announced almost £1.7 million funding for 63 youth music projects today. The funding is intended to help inclusivity and tackle social issues through the positive power of music. A.R.T.S. Afternoon in Edinburgh is the body behind Pulse of the Place the young samba drummers who will lead the New York City Tartan…
Declaration of Arbroath to go on display this summer
The Declaration of Arbroath will go on display this summer at National Museum of Edinburgh. The document was signed on 6 April 1320. It is a letter to Pope John XXII from the barons of Scotland seeking his recognition of Robert the Bruce as the country’s lawful king. NRS Chief Executive Janet Egdell said: “NRS…
Celebrating National Tartan Day today
Today it is the 25th anniversary of National Tartan Day. The American Scottish Foundation shares the message with the video below, as a timely reminder that it will be the time for celebrations in New York next week. The New York City Tartan Day parade will step off at 2pm on Saturday 15 April led…
Leith ship thrown a lifeline
The Explorer, a Leith-based charity, has been awarded a grant of £20,000 to develop a Conservation Management Plan for the SS Explorer, one of the country’s National Historic Ships. The plan will be based on an official guideline drawn up by National Historic Shops UK, and will be used to plan and complete the conservation…