Pulse of the Place will lead the New York City Tartan Day Parade on Saturday 15 April. This is a good month for the young samba drummers already, but today they have even better news as they are included in the list of 63 youth music initiatives which will receive grants from Creative Scotland.

Pulse of the Place in one of their final rehearsals with @edinburghcastle behind before heading to New York next week to lead the Tartan Day parade with @Gailporter @nyctartanweek Read more in our April paper pic.twitter.com/7W0UPpBlS7 — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) April 5, 2023

Portobello Baths – now and then

Sinead Fielding is a swim teacher at Portobello Swim Centre and also a student at Edinburgh Napier University. She has undertaken a final year project which brings both of her roles together. She has created a page on the Edinburgh Leisure website where she shows what the baths have looked like over the years.

To do this she uses photos by J. K. Home Crawford (1901) showing what areas of the baths were used for and has taken up to date photos of the same place in the building to offer a comparison.

At Shrub Coop

The group are holding a banner making workshop tonight from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at the Zero Waste Hub at 22 Bread Street EH3 9AF. This session will be facilitated by their sustainable fashion volunteers who have a passion for getting folk sewing.

A spokesperson said: “The focus will be on making fabric banners rather than paper or cardboard ones. This could be a banner to take to a protest, or simply to hang in your home. We will be providing limited material so please do bring along some appropriate fabric if you can. Old cotton or polycotton bed sheets make a great canvas to work on.

“Sewing machines, needles, thread and fabric scissors will be available for use. You can buy hot and cold drinks in our café too.

“This is a free and non-ticketed event but we would appreciate donations for fabric and to support our project going forward.”

Ship gets lifeline

The Explorer, a charity based in Leith, has been awarded a grant of £20,000 by The Pilgrim Trust to support the development of a Conservation Management Plan for the SS Explorer, one of Scotland’s National Historic Ships.

