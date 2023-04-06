The Explorer, a Leith-based charity, has been awarded a grant of £20,000 to develop a Conservation Management Plan for the SS Explorer, one of the country’s National Historic Ships.

The plan will be based on an official guideline drawn up by National Historic Shops UK, and will be used to plan and complete the conservation effort. It will be drawn up by the Edinburgh office of Wessex Archaeology who will deliver the plan by the end of October 2023. It is a significant project and the result will be a blueprint for the preservation of the ship.

Richard Morrison, Chairman of The Explorer said: “We are incredibly grateful to The Pilgrim Trust for their support.

“This grant will enable us to take an important step forward in our efforts to preserve The Explorer for future generations. We are also delighted to be working with Wessex Archaeology, who have an impressive track record in the conservation of historic vessels.”

Listen up with Lee Craigie

Lee Craigie, Scotland’s Ambassador for Active Travel, former professional mountain biker, outdoor educationalist and child therapist, continues her podcast series Moving Conversations. In the latest episode for 2023, Lee speaks with Professor Nanette Mutrie MBE former Chair of Physical Activity for Health at the University of Edinburgh on the importance of movement for our wellbeing and happiness. They…

Rich pickings at Musselburgh’s opening Flat fixture of the season on Easter Saturday

Musselburgh Racecourse’s first Flat fixture of the season, the tote Easter Saturday Race Day, is also the most lucrative of the 16-fixture programme taking place over the summer months. Almost £230,000 is prize money is on offer on Saturday with key races including the £100,000 tote Summer World Pool Queen’s Cup, and Scotland’s fastest horse…

Emma is running the London Marathon for Girlguiding Scotland

Edinburgh based Emma Guthrie, who is Girlguiding’s International Commissioner, is running the TCS London Marathon to raise funds for the charity in May. She has been involved with the charity for 25 years and hopes to inspire girls to know that they can do anything. Her fundraising will help more girls to access the opportunities…

