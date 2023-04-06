The Explorer, a Leith-based charity, has been awarded a grant of £20,000 to develop a Conservation Management Plan for the SS Explorer, one of the country’s National Historic Ships.

The plan will be based on an official guideline drawn up by National Historic Shops UK, and will be used to plan and complete the conservation effort. It will be drawn up by the Edinburgh office of Wessex Archaeology who will deliver the plan by the end of October 2023. It is a significant project and the result will be a blueprint for the preservation of the ship.

Richard Morrison, Chairman of The Explorer said: “We are incredibly grateful to The Pilgrim Trust for their support.

“This grant will enable us to take an important step forward in our efforts to preserve The Explorer for future generations. We are also delighted to be working with Wessex Archaeology, who have an impressive track record in the conservation of historic vessels.”

www.TheExplorer.scot

