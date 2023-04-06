Today it is the 25th anniversary of National Tartan Day.
The American Scottish Foundation shares the message with the video below, as a timely reminder that it will be the time for celebrations in New York next week.
The New York City Tartan Day parade will step off at 2pm on Saturday 15 April led by TV personality, Gail Porter accompanied by Pulse of the Place and Edinburgh piper, Louise Marshall.
Today The Scottish Coalition USA Tartan Day will present the National Tartan Day award to The Honorable John J Duncan Jr, and The Honorable Mike McIntyre for their help in progressing Tartan Day resolutions. This began with the Congressional process leading from the Senate Resolution in 1998 to the companion bill House Resolution 41 which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on March 9, 2005
Leith ship thrown a lifeline
The Explorer, a Leith-based charity, has been awarded a grant of £20,000 to develop a Conservation Management Plan for the SS Explorer, one of the country’s National Historic Ships. The plan will be based on an official guideline drawn up by National Historic Shops UK, and will be used to plan and complete the conservation…
Listen up with Lee Craigie
Lee Craigie, Scotland’s Ambassador for Active Travel, former professional mountain biker, outdoor educationalist and child therapist, continues her podcast series Moving Conversations. In the latest episode for 2023, Lee speaks with Professor Nanette Mutrie MBE former Chair of Physical Activity for Health at the University of Edinburgh on the importance of movement for our wellbeing and happiness. They…
Cochrane urges maximum concentration
We need to concentrate for the whole 90 minutes. That’s the view of Hearts’ defender Alex Cochrane ahead of Saturday’s crucial cinch Premiership clash with St Mirren at Tynecastle. Hearts have suffered a disappointing recent slide. In fact, they have only won one of their last five matches in the cinch Premiership. However, the Tynecastle…
At Fruitmarket – Orbits
For one week only from 29 April to 6 May a film, featuring the Portuguese disabled dancer Diana Niepce, will be screened at Fruitmarket. Orbits is about the way we feel and what we experience when we lose something we have been in orbit or relationship with. The film is produced by the artists from…
Rich pickings at Musselburgh’s opening Flat fixture of the season on Easter Saturday
Musselburgh Racecourse’s first Flat fixture of the season, the tote Easter Saturday Race Day, is also the most lucrative of the 16-fixture programme taking place over the summer months. Almost £230,000 is prize money is on offer on Saturday with key races including the £100,000 tote Summer World Pool Queen’s Cup, and Scotland’s fastest horse…
Emma is running the London Marathon for Girlguiding Scotland
Edinburgh based Emma Guthrie, who is Girlguiding’s International Commissioner, is running the TCS London Marathon to raise funds for the charity in May. She has been involved with the charity for 25 years and hopes to inspire girls to know that they can do anything. Her fundraising will help more girls to access the opportunities…
