Today it is the 25th anniversary of National Tartan Day.

The American Scottish Foundation shares the message with the video below, as a timely reminder that it will be the time for celebrations in New York next week.

The New York City Tartan Day parade will step off at 2pm on Saturday 15 April led by TV personality, Gail Porter accompanied by Pulse of the Place and Edinburgh piper, Louise Marshall.

Today The Scottish Coalition USA Tartan Day will present the National Tartan Day award to The Honorable John J Duncan Jr, and The Honorable Mike McIntyre for their help in progressing Tartan Day resolutions. This began with the Congressional process leading from the Senate Resolution in 1998 to the companion bill House Resolution 41 which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on March 9, 2005

