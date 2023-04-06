The Declaration of Arbroath will go on display this summer at National Museum of Edinburgh.
The document was signed on 6 April 1320. It is a letter to Pope John XXII from the barons of Scotland seeking his recognition of Robert the Bruce as the country’s lawful king.
NRS Chief Executive Janet Egdell said: “NRS is proud to help display the Declaration of Arbroath, one of the most prestigious documents in our collections, a record of a key period in Scottish history.
“The Declaration is striking but at 703 years old, it’s fragile and can only be displayed occasionally to ensure its long-term preservation, under the care of our conservation experts.
“I hope that these new images released today bring this key period in Scottish history to life for people and as many as possible take the chance to see the Declaration for themselves from 2 June.”
Dr Alice Blackwell, Senior Curator of Medieval Archaeology and History at National Museums Scotland said:
“We’re delighted to be able to present this rare and fragile part of Scotland’s medieval past in a free exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland this summer.
“Its evocative sentiments have given the Declaration of Arbroath a special distinction, not just in Scotland but around the world.
“We are looking forward to inviting visitors to learn more about this fascinating document and to enjoy a rare opportunity to see it first-hand.”
The Declaration will be displayed for the first time in 18 years from 3 June – 2 July 2023 at the National Museum of Scotland on Chambers Street.
