2,000 EASTER EGG GIVEAWAY AT THE CENTRE LIVINGSTON

This Easter The Centre, Livingston will be giving away 2,000 chocolate eggs.

The first 1,000 children who complete their spring ‘Butterfly Trail’ as part of their Easter event will receive one as a congratulations for taking part, with every egg handed out matched by another one being donated to Craigshill Community Fridge.

Families are invited to pick up a trail sheet at the Customer Service Desk until 16 April and make their way around the mall to find a brightly coloured butterfly in 10 different shop windows.

Completed trail sheets can be handed back to the team at the desk with the first 1000 lucky kids receiving an Easter Egg as a reward for taking part and finding the butterflies. For every Easter Egg that’s handed out, another will be donated by The Centre to the Craigshill Community Fridge which provides emergency food to those in need.

After completing the ‘Butterfly Trail’, visitors to The Centre, Livingston, will also have the chance to be entered into a competition to be in with a chance of winning a £50 Gift Card.

Various other free activities will be taking place in the mall during the holidays in the ‘Enchanted Garden’ located next to Waterstones.

From noon to 4pm each day, there will be interactive arts and crafts sessions giving younger visitors the opportunity to unleash their creative side by making butterfly or bunny masks and animal bookmarks, add a touch of spring magic by crafting their own butterfly wand, and have fun with colour while they create some Easter dotty art.

There’s also storytelling sessions where children can take time out with some much-loved Easter tales, and a special meet and greet opportunity with the Easter Bunny on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 April. All details can be found at www.thecentrelivingston.com and at @shopthecentre on Facebook.

Helen Davis of the West Lothian Youth Action Project which runs Craigshill Community Fridge, based at Riverside Community Wing, said: “We are hugely grateful for the Easter Egg donation from The Centre, Livingston which will be distributed to kids in the local area in time for Easter.

“Taking part in completing the ‘Butterfly Trail’ is such a lovely way to have fun as well as helping the ever-increasing number of people finding themselves having to attend a community foodbank facility such as ours.”

Robert Graham, Deputy Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “There’s lots going on this Easter at The Centre which we’re really excited about especially the giving away of free Easter eggs to the first 1000 kids who complete our ‘Butterfly Trail’.

“For every egg we hand out we will donate another one to Craigshill Community Fridge who provide food for those in need and who we’ve been supporting over the last year to help raise awareness of the great work they do.”

All photos Greg Macvean

