The report below is prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team to advise of any traffic hotspots in the city in the coming week.
One of the areas which is going to be affected for five nights next week is the Haymarket area where there will be:
“Overnight works, 9pm – 6am.
Lane closures on Palmerston Place, West Maitland Street and Morrison Street. Torphichen Place closed northbound.”
Although there is a warning that there will be works on Haymarket Terrace until October this year (meaning a closure of the road city bound) there does not appear to be a start date as yet. This work is to divert a gas main in connection with the City Centre West to East Link or CCWEL.
If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel
Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel
