Owen Thompson MP for Midlothian met with actor Jane Horrocks to give his support to Marie Curie’s annual Great Daffodil Appeal.

The event at Westminster was held to draw attention go the need for fundraising for the Marie Curie appeal which is held every March. This year is the 37th appeal and is used to encourage supporters new and old to wear daffodil pins and make a donation. The charity works with people affected by terminal illness and those dealing with death, dying and bereavement. Last year the charity worked directly with 66,000 people in their own homes or at a Marie Curie hospice. There is also a support line and web chat and the charity offers volunteer helper and companion services.

Mr Thompson said: “I’m proud to be supporting the Great Daffodil Appeal because everyone should have the best possible care and support at the end of life and Marie Curie is on a mission to deliver that.

“Donating to Marie Curie means that their nurses and bereavement counsellors can continue to deliver much needed support not only to those at the end of life but also to those left behind.”

Since 1986 the Great Daffodil Appeal has been Marie Curie’s flagship fundraising campaign, symbolised by the iconic daffodil pin.

Ruth Driscoll, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at Marie Curie, said: “Demand for palliative and end of life care is rising rapidly, and we expect this trend to continue as the population ages.

“The services that Marie Curie provide for people at the end of life are needed today more than ever and it is great to have the backing of MPs like Owen for the Great Daffodil Appeal. As people are living longer with multiple and complex health conditions it is becoming more challenging to ensure that every person at the end of life receives the care and support they need.”

The charity is also leading a day of reflection on 23 March so that no-one grieves alone. More information here.

mariecurie.org.uk

L-R Danielle Cobb Marie Curie Healthcare Assistant, Owen Thompson MP and actor Jane Horrocks © Pete Jones pete@pjproductions.co.uk

