Owen Thompson SNP MP for Midlothian has spoken out in support of demands for an investigation into the Prime Minister’s conduct during the pandemic.

The MP spoke out about the Prime Minister’s behaviour during the pandemic in the discussion around the contempt motion raised in the House of Commons by the opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer earlier today in an unprecedented moment where cross party MPs voted in favour of referring the Prime Minister to the Committee of Privileges to consider whether the Rt Hon member’s conduct during the “Partygate” scandal amounted to a contempt of the House.

Mr Thompson said: “The Prime Minister wilfully broke the law on his own Covid rules and remains under investigation over additional lawbreaking and it is right and proper that he must now be investigated by the Privilege Committee in light of his failure to resign.

“Boris Johnson is a serial liar who misled parliament, deceived voters and has forfeited any right to remain in office.

“These lockdown parties happened while the public were asked to abide by Covid restrictions and faced a potential fine of up to £10,000 for breaching the rules.

“The Prime Minister reportedly attended six of these twelve parties under investigation by the MET, was issued a Fixed Penalty Notice for his lockdown birthday party in June 2020 as did his wife and the Chancellor, and at a time when many of my constituents were facing real hardship and suffering the loss their loved ones.

“The PM’s unlawful actions have greatly undermined the Ministerial Code and the Nolan Principles, and will render these redundant if he continues to lead with impunity. He should do the decent thing and resign.”

During the discussion at the House of Commons earlier today the Prime Minister was absent as he is on an official visit to India.

Westminster SNP leader Ian Blackford on his feet in the House of Commons with Owen Thompson MP on the right of the front bench ALL PHOTOS ©UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor

Many MPs from all parties rose to have their say on the motion which was passed unopposed. Any further enquiry will not proceed until the Met Police have completed their investigation and perhaps issued further Fixed Penalty Notices.

