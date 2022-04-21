Curate-It, in partnership with Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF), is to offer seven 13-week paid Curation Fellowships for candidates at the beginning of their careers who are keen to develop their skills in film curation.

Successful candidates will learn about the practices of film curation and in the process implement their own screening event as part of the 75th edition of EIFF.

The fellowship will take place part-time over 13 weeks, during which you will work through the Curate-It digital course, receive mentoring from professional curators, and work as a cohort to share your experiences as you undertake the programme and curate your events.

These paid fellowships are open to Scottish-based talents who share a protected characteristic and identify with one or more of these categories: women, non-binary people, and agender people.

Apply by 5pm on Friday 29 April 2022.

More information and the application form can be found here.

Film Fest on the Forth opening, Port Edgar, Queensferry, 31 July 2021 © 2021 J.L. Preece Hannah Knox and Liam Rotheram

