Marie Curie is calling on young fundraisers this festive season to take part in a penguin parade to raise funds for families affected by terminal illness.

In the newly launched Penguin Parade young children are encouraged to go for a waddle of any distance at their nursery or primary school, to raise money and light up the festive season for local families affected by terminal illness. The fundraiser is fronted by Penelope the Penguin, who will make an appearance in plush toy form at nurseries and schools taking part.

Ross Clift, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser, said: “We’re so excited to be launching this brand-new fundraising event and hope our young supporters enjoy stretching their legs and going for a little waddle with Penelope.

“Christmas can be a difficult time for those who are bereaved, living with a terminal illness or caring for a loved one at the end of life. By taking part in the Penguin Parade, you can help us continue to be there for everyone who will need us now and in the future.

“Penelope hopes to join in on all the fun, but a little birdie tells us that stocks of Penelope the Penguin are limited, so pull your flipper out, and sign up now.”

The Penguin Parade is aimed at children aged 1-6 and the charity recommends taking part in small groups, such as nurseries or primary schools. Once signed up, participating nurseries and schools will get everything they need for the perfect Penguin Parade, including Penelope the Penguin a soft cuddly toy. Then all that’s left to do is raise as much as possible.

Allison Amavisca, Community and Discovery Programme Manager at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said: “We are delighted to support this fantastic fundraising initiative for Marie Curie. As a wildlife conservation charity, we understand how hard the past 18 months has been and how important these vital funds are for those affected by terminal illness.

“Since our Penguin Parade is currently postponed here at Edinburgh Zoo, it is great to see youngsters get active and partake in one of their own and show off their best gentoo waddle.”

To sign up, please visit The Penguin Parade page on the Marie Curie website here

