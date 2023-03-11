In the SNP leadership election, Ash Regan MSP set out her ideas about an energy plan for Scotland using environmental tax to transition to an energy company owned by the people.
Regan would like to use half of the revenue raised by the carrier bag charge of 10p for each bag sold by shops, which is currently given to charity, to be used instead as seed investment in an energy company. Backing would also come from the Scottish National Investment Bank.
50% of the carrier bag charge would be diverted to the new energy company, with the remaining 50% staying with the business for continued donation to a registered charity. In the event the company wanted to support the National Energy Company, 100% could be sent to the investment fund.
Ash Regan said: “We need to be bold and ambitious, we need to look at tackling generation, transmission and supply of energy. We have the resources, we have the infrastructure, we need to make it deliver to the people of Scotland in an affordable manner. For far too long large corporations have profited from Scotland’s vast natural resources, and we ensure that those resources are used to the greatest benefit to the people of Scotland.
The Carrier Bag Charge can be used to fund the initial setup of the new National Energy Company. This will provide a steady and reliable income stream to get the project setup over the next few years when it can come online and produce for the people of Scotland. In these tough economic times we must be ambitious with making our resources and economy work hard”.
Royal visit to the capital by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh
The King conferred the title of Duke of Edinburgh on his younger brother, Prince Edward, on his 59th birthday on Friday. As part of his birthday celebrations, and as their first engagement since the title was conferred, Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited the City Chambers on the Royal Mile. There…
Rowan Alba opens second ‘homes for life’ in Edinburgh
A four bedroom property has been refurbished and extended before being leased to charity Rowan Alba as a home for nine former homeless men. The home is at Thorntree Mill in Peffermill and is the next phase in providing more ‘homes for life’ in their pioneering project. On average people stay for around seven years…
Silver for Scottish women in inaugural carp tri-nations
The last 30 seconds waiting for the hooter to end seemed like an eternity for Scotland’s six-strong ladies carp team. They had landed one fish between them during a 48-hour marathon and were clinging on to second place in the inaugural tri-nations. One fish from could have dramatically swung the scales, even at the 11th-hour. There was an eerie silence around…
Ex-council leader says SNP will contest budget decisions
Edinburgh’s former council leader has said SNP councillors will seek to reverse a “whole host” of spending and saving decisions if the administration tables plans to overturn parts of the budget agreed last month. Cllr Adam McVey said the council had been left in a “difficult position” after the ruling Labour group failed to pass their own budget…
Letter from Scotland
It’s been a chilly start to March. Temperatures have hovered just above freezing during the day but at night they plunged to minus 16C in Altnaharra in the Highlands, making it the coldest March night for over 20 years. Snow has covered much of the Highlands and the North East, closing schools and causing traffic…
Whitburn celebrates link to rock guitar icon
Chief of US music giant Fender, a Whitburn man, donates iconic Stratocaster guitar to town’s new museum The Chief Executive Officer of one of the world’s best-known guitar brands has given a special gift to his hometown museum.Fender musical instruments Corporation CEO Andy Mooney has donated a specially signed Fender Stratocaster guitar to Whitburn Community Museum, which…
