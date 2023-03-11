The King conferred the title of Duke of Edinburgh on his younger brother, Prince Edward, on his 59th birthday on Friday.

As part of his birthday celebrations, and as their first engagement since the title was conferred, Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited the City Chambers on the Royal Mile. There they were met by the Lord Lieutenant, Robert Aldridge, who only on Thursday had been in London to meet the King.

The reception in the Chamber celebrated Edinburgh’s work in supporting Ukrainian refugees. Their Royal Highnesses met not only the Lord Lieutenant, but also Council Leader, Cammy Day, Consul of Ukraine Andrii Kuslii, Hannah Beaton Hawryluk, Chair of the AUGB (Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain) Edinburgh Branch, Paul Wilson, Chief Officer for Volunteer Edinburgh, and senior council officers who have been involved on a day to day basis in welcoming people from Ukraine to the capital.

The date was significant not only because of the royal birthday, but also as it marked one year since the council formally responded to the war in Ukraine. One year on, 10,000 people from Ukraine have been met at the Welcome Hub, of whom 3,000 have remained to live in Edinburgh.More than 500 children are at school in the city.

The Lord Lieutenant of the City of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge said: “I am hugely proud of the efforts by colleagues, partners, residents, and businesses in welcoming Ukrainians making their new home here in Edinburgh over the past year. Whilst this past year has brought significant challenges, the city of Edinburgh has shown its resilience, compassion, and character.

“On this momentous day when the Dukedom of Edinburgh has been conferred on Their Royal Highnesses, it is fantastic to have The Duke and Duchess in attendance to meet some of these individuals and groups. This visit is testament to the selfless and dedicated work that has gone on across the city since the start of Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine.

“We must continue to recognise the extraordinary sacrifice made by the Ukrainian people over the past year and reiterate our continuing solidarity with all Ukrainians.

“I would also like to make it clear to the Ukrainians who are building their new lives in Edinburgh that this is your home, and we are incredibly proud to support you.

“We are grateful for the enormous contribution our new Ukrainian community to making Edinburgh the modern, diverse and vibrant capital city it is today.”

Hannah Beaton-Hawryluk, Branch Chair of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) Edinburgh, said: “It was a privilege to meet with the newly titled Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and on the occasion of the Duke’s 59th birthday, today to showcase the contribution of AUGB Edinburgh and the wider partnership to Edinburgh’s response to supporting newly arrived Ukrainians in the city.

“The city’s response has only been possible by partners working together and supporting each other, thank you in particular to the City of Edinburgh Council and third sector partners who we have worked closely with over the last year. We hope the Duke and Duchesses visit today has demonstrated the continuing work across the city and the work of the Association here in Edinburgh.”

Paul Wilson, Chief Officer at Volunteer Edinburgh said: “Since the start of the war against Ukraine, volunteers in Edinburgh have been giving their time to help. Edinburgh has been at the forefront of Scotland’s response to the Ukraine crisis and volunteers too have been there from the start.

“Whether it be collecting, sorting and dispatching much needed aid, supporting the community activities of the AUGB, providing cultural and welcome activities, supporting English’s language learning or the nearly 7000 hours of volunteering done by Welcome Volunteers at the Airport, it is these volunteers that have enabled our city to give such an amazing welcome and their kindness and generosity has shown the very best of Edinburgh.”

Last month, the city marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine with a programme of events across the Capital.

The title of Duchess of Edinburgh was last held by Her Majesty the late Queen Elizabeth until she acceded to the throne, and the title Duke of Edinburgh was last conferred on Prince Philip in 1947 on the occasion of their marriage. The title will be held by the Prince Edward for his lifetime, which means it will return to the Crown on his death.

