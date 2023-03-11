As the weather has turned colder we recommend you keep this recipe in your back pocket for warmer days. It is on the menu at First Coast on Dalry Road.

Do remember that we have a Readers’ Competition to win dinner for two at First Coast on Dalry Road. It closes soon – so enter now.

Blood orange & burrata salad (Serves 2) 

Ingredients:

  • • 1 Burrata 
  • • 2 1/2 blood oranges, peeled, white pith removed, plus the juice of the extra half
  • • 30g of radicchio 
  • • 30g of watercress 
  • • 30g of rocket 
  • • 2 tsp lemon juice 
  • • 1 lemon, zest only 
  • • 4 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil 
  • • 3 tsp honey 
  • • 30g capers 
  • • 10 hazelnuts, toasted and chopped 
  • • Salt • Black pepper 

Method:

  • • Leave the burrata at room temperature for 1 hour before starting to prepare the dish.
  • • Cut the blood oranges into thin slices crossways then squeeze the juice of the remaining half into a bowl and set aside.
  • • Place the radicchio, watercress, and rocket leaves in a bowl of iced water and set aside. Drain and dry when ready to serve.
  • • Add the lemon juice and zest to the bowl of reserved orange juice, together with the olive oil, honey and some salt and pepper and whisk until nice and creamy.
  • • To serve, arrange orange slices on plates. Dress leaves in a separate bowl and arrange on plate. Divide burrata between plates and sprinkle capers & hazelnuts evenly. Finally drizzle dressing on top.

