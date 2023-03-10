Mothers of all ages will give a seal of approval to a special Musselburgh Racecourse Mother’s Day gift package.

The East Lothian venue is teaming up with Colonnades at the historic Signet Library in Parliament Square to bring to Musselburgh its famous Edinburgh Afternoon Tea.

The package, suitable for Mother’s Day and other special celebrations, includes a grandstand view, reserved table, afternoon tea and admission to a full day’s racing on Monday 15 May, with the Signet Library chefs creating a mini-dish in each bite using the freshest seasonal ingredients.

Anyone booking the Colonnades Afternoon Tea at the Races Experience before Mother’s Day on 19 March will receive a complimentary glass of Pommery Champagne.

Known in the hospitality industry as Edinburgh’s “finest afternoon tea”, the Colonnades experience at the 19th century Signet Library has more than 1,000 five star reviews on the popular review website Tripadvisor.

Musselburgh Racecourse marketing manager, Aisling Johnston, said: “For those of us lucky enough to be celebrating Mother’s Day, it is always a challenge to source a new and exciting gift, so we are delighted to partner with Heritage Portfolio and welcome to Musselburgh the Colonnades Afternoon Tea which has made the beautiful Signet Library a must-visit for locals and visitors alike.

Epperston Restaurant in Musselburgh Racecourse’s grandstand overlooking the finishing line

“We hope that by recreating a small part of that experience, combined with the thrill of a day’s flat racing and a stunning view from our historic grandstand, that this will be a gift that will be loved by mothers and others marking a special celebration.”

The sample menu for the 15 May afternoon tea includes an amuse bouche followed by savouries such as chicken balmoral, caramelized shallots, pear and stilton tart and smoked venison and mustard mayo brioche. And no afternoon tea is complete without a selection of sweet treats and fruit and plain scones served with clotted cream and jam, and a plentiful supply of tea and coffee.

Aisling Johnston added: “We think this package will prove very popular and as numbers are limited we would advise booking early to avoid disappointment.”

The Colonnades afternoon tea at Musselburgh is an experience not to miss

Craig Bonner, General Manager for Hospitality at Heritage Portfolio, said: “We are delighted to bring our hugely popular Colonnades afternoon tea to Musselburgh Racecourse for the first time. It is a winning combination with quality produce brought to your table as you enjoy the action on the turf, and we are confident that this is a gift recipients will be very happy to receive.” For more information on Musselburgh Racecourse and the Colonnades Afternoon Tea Experience at the Races please visit here.

