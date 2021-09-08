Hot on the heels of a successful August and its sell-out Ladies Day meeting, Musselburgh Racecourse is gearing up for a busy double-header weekend on 11 and 12 September.

The East Lothian course plays host to the Edinburgh Gin Summer Finale on Saturday, following up on Sunday with the Musselburgh Gold Cup Family Day.

With a competitive card including seven Flat races on each day, the Edinburgh Gin meeting also features live bands throughout the day and is said to offer a “final twist of summer” with a party atmosphere and a variety of quality food and drink options.

The family day on Sunday is very much focussed on the kids and has a Superhero theme, with a Clip Clop kids zone packed with rides, shows, face painting, a chill-out teepee, prizes for the best-dressed Superhero or character of the day, and rounding the afternoon off with a kids disco.

The Musselburgh Gold Cup Family Day this Sunday – free entry for all kids 17 and under Photo: Alan Rennie

Musselburgh Racecourse marketing manager, Aisling Johnston, said: “We have designed our racedays with the safety of everyone in mind – the thrill of the races and the excitement from the thundering hooves crossing the finishing line will be plentiful.

“Racing isn’t just for grown-ups as our Musselburgh Gold Cup Family Day shows. Gather the clan, dress them up as their favourite superhero or character and bundle them in the car for a day filled with entertainment and exciting racing.”

Neil Boyd, of Edinburgh Gin, added: “We are delighted to continue our long relationship with Musselburgh Racecourse and are looking forward to a fitting end to a hot summer season with a fantastic race day on 11 September.”

On Saturday Musselburgh Racecourse hosts the Edinburgh Gin Summer Finale

As with all race meetings at Musselburgh, children aged 17 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a guardian and child tickets can be obtained on the day of racing.

The racecourse’s Harris Tweed Bistro can be booked in advance and a range of hospitality and private dining packages are available in the exclusive Queen’s Stand and Epperston Restaurant.

Gates open on the Saturday at 1.30pm with the first race off at 3.30pm, while admission on Sunday is at noon with the first race under starter’s orders at 1.55pm.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk

