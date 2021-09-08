Hearts have announced the signing of former Rangers’ winger Barrie McKay on a two-year-deal.

The player was a free agent having left Swansea City at the expiration of his contract, and he completed a medical at Tynecastle on Tuesday morning.

McKay had numerous offers, but eventually settled on Hearts and will train with his new teammates this week ahead of Sunday’s Edinburgh Derby.

The 26-year-old will wear the number 18 shirt and Hearts manager Robbie Neilson told Hearts FC website that he was delighted to get the deal done. He said:“I’m delighted that we’ve managed to get Barrie in and signed.

“I’m sure a lot of people will remember his qualities from his previous spell in Scottish football; quick, direct, dynamic and capable of moments of magic.

“To bring those talents to Hearts, where we now have considerable depth in our attacking options, is a real boost and I’m really looking forward to working with Barrie.”

Sporting Director Joe Savage said: “We beat off interest from near, in fact very near, and afar to get Barrie’s signature and we’re very happy to have done so.

“Barrie is an exciting player and one I am sure will light up Tynecastle when he takes to the pitch.

“This window has been testament to the strength of our recruitment department and once again I must thank everyone who was involved.

“We have, in our opinion, built up a squad capable of challenging at the top end of the table and I hope that we continue our good start in the weeks to come.”

Meanwhile, speaking to Hearts TV, McKay said:“Hearts is the right club for me because of the size of the club, the way that they want to play and I’ve played here before.

“The fans are brilliant. They’re on your back if you’re on the opposition team but they get right behind their players.

“The fans will get behind you instead of getting on to you. It’ll definitely be a different experience but it’s one that I’m looking forward to.

“The manager and the way the club wants to go is a project that I want to be a part of.”

🗣 Hear from the man himself as @BarrieMcKay talks to Hearts TV 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ufwsRUij7F — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) September 7, 2021

