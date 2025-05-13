Two players will receive a guard of honour after Wednesday’s William Hill Premiership clash with St Johnstone.

Jorge Grant and Barrie McKay are leaving Tynecastle as their contracts expire in June.

Grant arrived in June 2022 and has made 112 appearances, scoring ten goals, and McKay joined in September 2021 and has played for the team on 114 occasions. He has scored six goals.

A club statement thanked the pair for their efforts and confirmed that the first-team players will form a guard of honour after the game before the squad completes a lap of the pitch.

FLASHBACK: McKay playing for Rangers in early 2022 before he moved to Hearts

