Another hurdle has been overcome as Hearts bid to appoint Derek McInnes as their new manager.

The Tynecastle club and the Rugby Park outfit are reported to have agreed a deal to allow the 53-year-old to move to the East Coast.

McInnes (pictured) will, however, be in the Kilmarnock dugout for the final two games in the William Hill Premiership, at Motherwell on Wednesday (19.45) and at home to Hearts on Sunday (15.00).

McInnes told a press conference: “I’m led to believe that the club agreed terms (on Monday).”

The former Aberdeen boss also revealed that he has talked to Kilmarnock’s majority shareholder, Billy Bowie, but stressed: “My focus is fully on finishing the season with Kilmarnock.

“We’ve got two very important games and we want to finish the season as strongly as possible.”

Kilmarnock ensured survival in the top league on Saturday with a 3-2 win over Dundee at Rugby Park and wins over Motherwell at Fir Park and Hearts would complete a run of five wins in a row.

