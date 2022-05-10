Musselburgh Racecourse is hoping to have a Royal runner at the Edinburgh Gin Raceday on Saturday 21 May.

Educator, owned by Her Majesty The Queen, is a potential entry for the feature £50,000 Edinburgh Cup race according to its Newmarket-based trainer William Haggas.

The 1m 4f contest is considered as a prep race for Royal Ascot and if confirmed, Educator – a winner last month at Newmarket – could land the top prize for Haggas for the second year in a row after he came up trumps in the 2021 contest with Dhushan.

Musselburgh Racecourse general manager, Bill Farnsworth, said: “The Edinburgh Cup will attract a top field and the winner would normally go on to Royal Ascot a few weeks later. William Haggas is no stranger to the course and he has mentioned he was considering sending The Queen’s horse Educator, and we hope that comes to pass.

“The course is in cracking condition and was praised by jockeys and trainers who attended the recent Easter Saturday meeting, and with strong entries from some of the leading training yards, it should be another fantastic day of Flat racing at Musselburgh.“

Glamour of Edinburgh Gin Race Day at Musselburgh Racecourse

The £115,000 seven race card also features the £25,000 Edinburgh Castle Stakes which is a potential warm-up race for the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot.

On top of quality Flat racing, the Edinburgh Gin Race Day has a multitude of attractions off-turf with premier food, drink and entertainment options.

The Edinburgh Gin Garden, Edinburgh Gin Bar and the Tipple Trailer will get racegoers in high summer spirits, with Sips cocktail bar and Pimm’s adding other choices.

The 2015 British MasterChef and owner of the award-winning Tayport Restaurant, Jamie Scott, will bring his street food truck Smoking Barrels and Daily Grind Coffee outlet. Other premium food vendors on duty at Musselburgh include gourmet hot dog and bon bons supplier, Dog N Bon, alongside Wild at Heart and Well Hung and Tender.

On the Courtyard Stage live music will be provided by local bands The Zebra Three, Chameleon Lady and headliners Fi and the Funk Rockers led by dynamic vocalist Fiona MacEwan, while race goers can transport themselves to another dimension in the 360x Video Booth.

Musselburgh Racecourse marketing manager, Aisling Johnston, said: “The quality on show on the turf is being matched by the high quality of award winning drinks and cocktail options, creative food offerings and music which make the Edinburgh Gin Race Day the full package.

Getting back to normal at Musselburgh Races

“People are excited about getting back to normal socialising, meeting up with friends and enjoying family occasions, and our premium race day on 21 May is the perfect setting to kick start their summer.”

Racegoers who book in advance before 20 May will receive a £5 discount on the £30 general admission price. To book or to find out more information visit here.

Like this: Like Loading...