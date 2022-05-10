Uddingston will host this summer’s EuroHockey qualifiers involving the hosts Wales, Switzerland and Gibraltar in a round-robin tournament and the top team qualifies for the EuroHockey Championships 2023 in Monchengladbach, Germany.

The event is from August 24 to 27 and a men’s Four-Nations test event will be held at Uddingston featuring Scotland, Ireland, Wales and USA in the build-up.



The qualifiers follow the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Barry Cawte, CEO of Scottish Hockey, said: “Uddingston has done a great job to improve its facility. The tournament is a fantastic opportunity to cheer on Scotland on home turf. I look forward to seeing a huge home support at Uddingston.”



Allan McGill, president of Uddingston Hockey Club, said: “We are sure the community of Uddingston and Lanarkshire will be as excited as us and support it fully.”



Scotland open their campaign on August 24 against Gibralter (19.00) and follow-up with a joust against Wales 24-hours later. Their final game is against Switzerland on Saturday, August 27 (13.00).

PICTURE: Scotland striker Alan Forsyth courtesy of EuroHockey

Like this: Like Loading...