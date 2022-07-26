A well-known Edinburgh company will celebrate its 75th year in businesses by sponsoring Musselburgh Racecourse’s popular Friday Night at the Races.

Long term racecourse supporter Bernard Hunter was founded in 1946 and is synonymous with mobile crane hire and metal recycling, employing around 60 staff in Leith, Danderhall and at its Gilmerton headquarters.

One of the firm’s new 60-ton cranes will be on display at the East Lothian track on Friday (29 July) as the family-run business, led by chairman Jim Rafferty and managing director Mark Rafferty, welcome guests to celebrate the landmark birthday.

Mark Rafferty said: “We have been corporate sponsors at Musselburgh since 2007 where we have sponsored certain races and its always a great day out, and we were delighted to sponsor the popular Friday Night at the Races to mark this special occasion.”

Mark Rafferty, Managing Director of Bernard Hunter Ltd which is celebrating its 75th year in business.

The competitive six race meeting includes the Bernard Hunter Mobile Crane’s nursery handicap five furlong dash and the seven furlong Bernard Hunter 75th Anniversary Race, with gates open at 4.30pm and first race off at 6.10pm.

Musselburgh Racecourse marketing manager, Aisling Johnston, said: “With the weather forecast looking like it will be a warm sunny evening what better way to kick star the weekend out in the open air and enjoying the thrill of Flat racing on the coast.

“Bernard Hunter have been a great supporter of Musselburgh Racecourse and we are delighted they have chosen to celebrate a special birthday here on Friday. With Radio Forth’s Boogie in the Morning and Funkwagen providing the entertainment after racing, we are sure it will be a night to remember.”

Racegoers with valid concession ID can take advantage of a special £15 gate admission ticket, and anyone booking in advance can save £5 on the raceday £25 admission price.

As with all Musselburgh race meetings, children aged 17 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk

